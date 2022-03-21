‘Emperor Code’, ‘The Protected One’ or ‘Bad Guys’ star in the film premieres of the week

Espionage, power intrigues, dirty laundry… We could be talking about the current political situation in our country, we could be referring to some shady episode from 30 years ago in Spain, or we could be going back to the Rome of the consuls almost twenty centuries ago. It’s the same. Power corrupts almost always and since almost always. And its control and corruption mechanisms are also very old. That’s a bit about ‘Emperor Code’, one of this week’s featured movie releases.

This entertaining thriller that opens this Friday the 18th at the Malaga Film Festival has a louis tosar -always solvent- as an agent of few words in charge of many shadow operations of the Police who begins to have scruples. Falling in love with a Filipino maid in one of the houses where he has to spy, it must be said, he has something to do with it. The film directed by Jorge Coira, who has shown skill in series like ‘Hierro’ and with a script by Jorge Guerricaecheverría, stands out for its solidity and good rhythm. Also for its credibility. That said, it could be happening right now.

Simple and well executed hitman title is ‘The protected’. It will remind us of ‘The Professional’ or ‘Nikita’. In this case, the actors Maggie Q, Samuel L Jackson and Michael Keaton star in a simple story of revenge. The protagonist, now a feared assassin, was a girl who was saved and educated by an expert hitman. When her mentor is killed, she decides to settle the score on her. And of course, she is not going to save bullets or stop starring in slick action sequences. The film bears the signature of Martin Campbell, an expert director of action and adventure films as he demonstrated in ‘Casino Royal’ or ‘On the Limit’.

Let’s keep talking about other bad boys with good hearts. Entertaining family animated film ‘The bad guys’. Here a band of classic ferocious animals -a wolf, a tarantula, a shark or a snake- will show that beyond appearances, we can all redeem ourselves and do good.

Clear plea for abortion is ‘The event’, film by director Audrey Diwan awarded in the past Venice Film Festival. Without raising any moral doubts, on a subject as controversial as this, here is a stark account of all the problems of a young woman having an abortion in France in 1963.

In the antipodes, on the billboard there is room for everything, a new example that religious cinema has its pull is ‘Father’s heart’, a documentary by the production company Goya Producciones, a specialist in this genre, signed by Andrés Garrigó and dealing with the figure of Saint Joseph, the adoptive father of Jesus Christ. Through different testimonies, we discover the widespread devotion to this saint and the help he has given to different people.

To finish, a premiere of the most traditional. ten years ago ‘The world is Ours’, a very small production, put into orbit two humorous phenomena such as Alfonso Sánchez and Alberto López, in that film known as ‘El cabesa’ and ‘El culebra’. Then came the creation of his famous compadres and the premiere of ‘The world is yours’, back in 2018. Now, those same compadres, stereotypes of the posh and exploited Andalusian, are back with ‘The world is yours’. Loaded with clichéd characters reminiscent of ‘The National Shotgun’ but in version 3.0, this time Rafi and Fali discover that the ruling caste wants to sell the emptied Spain to the Chinese.