Employee shot over fries dies

The employee of a McDonald’s store in Brooklyn NY, who was shot in the neck by some potato chipsdied this Friday after spending three days in a coma in the hospital.

Matthew Webb, 23, died after he was shot Monday at his workplace, the New York police said.

The attack “has been ruled a homicide,” they said early Friday, emphasizing that “the investigation is ongoing.”

Michael Morgan, 20, has already been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm for shooting Webb, angry that he was served potato chips cold to his mother.

Morgan is expected to face enhanced murder charges, prosecutors said at a court hearing Thursday, even before Webb’s death was confirmed.

Matthew Webb was at his place of work at 7:00 p.m. last Monday when a client began complaining about an order of cold fries.

During the discussion, the woman was FaceTiming with her son, Michael Morgan, which caused him to break into the restaurant making the biggest argument, then they left the place and the woman’s son started a shootout, injuring Webb in the neck, The New York Post reported.

“The mother complained that her potato chips they were cold. Her mother was on Facetime with her son and he heard the dispute between her and the employee. The son and the employee they had a dispute inside,” a source told The Post.