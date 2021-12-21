Energy, still a record for the price of gas. France reactivates oil plants after the shutdown of four nuclear reactors

New record for the price of gas on European markets, the fuel is traded in over 160 euros per megawatt hour. There are many factors that push the prices. Transit through the Yamal pipeline which carries the Russian gas in Europe, even crossing Belarus it remains on low values ​​and the reasons are not clear. In addition, new uncertainties are added on the timing of the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which directly connects Russia and Germany. The pipeline is ready but stopped for bureaucratic reasons behind which are hidden geopolitical reasons and Washington’s opposition. About 40% of the gas consumed in Europe comes from Russia, the rest from Norway and, to a lesser extent, from Algeria and Libya.

“We asked all the main energy companies in the EU and in particular in Gazprom (Russian state colossus, ed) of information to understand if there are any incorrectness in the energy markets, it still is too early to come to any kind of conclusion on the matter, the information requested is arriving and we are in the analysis phase “, said today the vice president of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, answering a question about Poland’s request for an EU investigation to check for any manipulation on the energy market by Gazprom.

The gas rush helps to push electricity prices in a market where it weighs the France factor. Paris is usually an electricity exporter but right now it is forced to import, due to the decision to stop four nuclear reactors by Edf after a higher than expected level of wear was detected on some pipes. Turning off the 4 reactors means reduce nuclear capacity by 10% of the country from which 70% of French electricity comes. To cope with the emergency, six oil-fired plants were put back into operation. Nyrstar, group company It transfigures, announced that it will suspend production at its French zinc smelter in the first week of January due to rising electricity prices. negatively affects revenues.

Operators report that the increase in gas prices on the European markets is stagnating “Hijacking” the ships carrying liquid gas, so far directed almost exclusively towards Asia and China in particular. Now, however, it becomes more profitable to land in the airports of Europe. As the Financial Times for the first time since 2019, the Shell group is sending its ships to Great Britain liquid gas mined in Peru. As in the rest of Europe, gas prices have risen by around 600 per cent since the beginning of the year, among other things causing the bankruptcy of more than 20 national energy suppliers struggling with fuel costs that exceed revenues.

The rush of energy prices continues to impact on prices. Before the production and then consumption, driving inflation. Today, Istat announced that last November industry producer prices are increased by 1.2% compared to October and by 22.1% on an annual basis. Istat reminds us that “growth has continued uninterrupted since December 2020 with a further acceleration on an annual basis (+ 22.1%, from + 20.4% in October). To the net of the energy sector, prices grow by 1% in economic terms and by 9.4% in trend terms.