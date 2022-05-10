Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova publish a family photo for the first time with their three children

They have been in a relationship for more than two decades, have refused to walk down the aisle and have built an adorable family of three children over the last five years: the couple formed by Enrique Iglesias Y anna Kournikova It is not exactly the most precocious of the social chronicle, but there is no doubt that the two lovers are a perfect tandem, the living image of sentimental stability in a world of entertainment that is quite chaotic in this sense.

On the occasion of the 47th birthday of the music star, celebrated yesterday, Sunday, Enrique and Anna once again delighted their fans on social networks with a new ‘first time’. On this occasion, the former Russian tennis player decided to entertain Internet users displaying their first full family portrait: an idyllic image full of details that have melted the hearts of its followers.

The six members of the clan – parents, children and their faithful dog – appear enjoying an afternoon of games in the garden of their Miami mansion. The camera has immortalized the exact moment in which Enrique shares a tender kiss on the lips with his little Lucy, while the youngest Mary, who stands on the artist’s shoulder, looks at them with a mixture of curiosity and surprise. For her part, Anna gives them a smile full of motherly pride as she holds angelic Nicholas, who refuses to let go of her cupcake.

“Happy birthday to the most wonderful dad! ¡we super love you!”, The former athlete has written to congratulate and proclaim her love for the son of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler.

Curiously, Enrique has not made any reference to his big day and has used his Instagram profile -and a video of Anna dancing in the same garden- to express all his admiration for her on Mother’s Day, which was celebrated yesterday in the United States. Joined. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the world! They are the best! ”, Reads the description of the funny video of him.

