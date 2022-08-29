EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo is desperately looking for an exit



Monday, 29 August 2022. 07:17

LONDON, United Kingdom – Relegated to the bench at the start of the English championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has only a few days left to extricate himself from his “golden prison” at Manchester United and compete in the Champions League. But the options are not legion for “CR7”.

The clubs that could realistically afford the player, such as Bayern, Chelsea or PSG, mentioned for a time, have all declined the proposal, and there are only less prestigious and more or less credible destinations left.

The heart at Sporting

Thursday, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the daily DailyMail said on Twitter based on other Twitter accounts: “Cristiano Ronaldo is about to make a sensational return to Sporting! “, his training club. Three minutes later, another tweet from DailyMail : “Sources close to Manchester United minimize the likelihood of this transfer”.

The story would be idyllic, however, the only one that would allow everyone to come out with their heads held high by giving pride of place to the heart rather than to money.

Sportingly, Ronaldo could really boost Sporting’s chances in the league and in the Champions League where he fell in an open group with Frankfurt, Tottenham and Marseille. With the prospect of being able to hope to consolidate his status as top scorer in the history of the Champions League (141 goals) which is close to his heart and which only Lionel Messi (125) is able to challenge him.

A few months before the World Cup in Qatar, he would be guaranteed to be the undisputed major player in the team without any risk in terms of adaptation.

The obstacles are real, especially on the financial level, of course, but the “Lions” are undoubtedly the most credible track at the moment.

Marseille’s crazy dream

In Marseille, the rumor of a possible arrival of Ronaldo at OM started as a schoolboy joke on Twitter: a photomontage of the Portuguese wearing the OM jersey, posted in mid-July by @basilebilo, a good “twitto” known to supporters, with the caption “What if…” and the hashtag #RonaldOM.

Clearly humorous at first, the idea was gradually taken seriously, the phenomenon growing when rapper Jul, in turn, posted a montage on Instagram, captioned “a little hope”.

The former European boxing champion Karim Guerfi ​​then assured to know “from a good source” that the signing of the Portuguese was almost complete, the singer Vitaa explained having met his agent, Jorge Mendes, at Toulon-Hyères airport and Djibril Cissé has agreed to contact CR7.

The daily La Provence made its front page on this story to “decipher the phenomenon”, while explaining that it had no basis whatsoever and that it annoyed the management of the club.

In fact, it was a not very smiling Pablo Longoria who answered a question on the subject after the Champions League draw: “It’s the world of social networks and buzz. We play football with the means we have. Dreaming is a beautiful thing, but we must be sincere: we have a serious sporting project with an economic balance. »

Naples opportunism

Presented with caution, even circumspection, by the Italian press, the track of a canvassing of Naples by Ronaldo’s agent does not seem much more promising.

Qualified for the C1, the Italians would have proposed that their striker Victor Osimhen leave for Manchester United for at least 100 M EUR and they would welcome the Portuguese on loan in exchange, but the Red Devils would continue to largely cover his salary.

Coach Luciano Spaletti admitted to being tempted by the idea: “Which coach would give up this opportunity to do something he would remember all his life and be able to tell about? “, he confided in a press conference on Saturday.

But he assured that there were “no negotiations in progress” and that it was necessary to “remain as realistic as possible and to take into consideration only what can happen”.