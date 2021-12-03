Epta, a giant in commercial refrigeration, is growing but cannot find personnel

LIMANA – All with the plus sign a la Epta of Limana, multinational specialized in commercial refrigeration. From high technology – robots, adaptive machines, autonomously moving workstations – to human resources. So much so that the hunt for new hires. “We are looking for both specific and generic figures, but we encounter difficulties in drawing personnel in Valbelluna – affirms Paolo Cavalleri, director of Epta, specifying – we do not age selection, so much so that there have also been entries from companies in crisis ».

The reference is to Acc and Ideal Standard. Marketing people are needed, but the demand for skills goes above all to the world of digitization, robotics, electromechanics. If the market is not there, then it must be created. «We have to recover young people, which is why we are opening up to collaborating with schools, from the Iti Segato of Belluno to the Iti Negrelli of Feltre – these are the words of Gregorio Todeschini, head of human resources – we explain what we need, with the aim of enhancing technological passions that young people already have. This is what we are aiming for ». A step in this direction is the course of refrigeration technicians organized by Epta. The words of Marco Nocivelli, president and CEO of the Group who, yesterday afternoon, welcomed the renewal showroom authorities and press: “Open doors to those with a passion and desire to work, between sustainability and innovation “. Maybe following the basic rule in customer relations. Reliability is the company’s mantra: “We promise and we keep what we promise”.

The Limana plant (for the Belluno people “ex Costan”, that is one of the six Epta brands) employs 1400 people, of which 1300 physically in the factory. «Limana is a small municipality in an extended province. But they know it from Australia to South America, up to the Philippines – says Nocivelli, going clear on the question of network efficiency – to allow us competitiveness is the union of the physical and the digital, it is automation. But we also need improvements in internet connections ». To the good connoisseur.

The pandemic hasn’t forced us to pull the brakes too much. The refrigeration industry is running: “We have not suffered, for the components we have managed to balance, to compensate with the 11 factories in the world”. And in Limana we work: «The requests are in the discount supermarkets – says Cavalleri – with 15 thousand pieces produced per year. And with sustainability to be the master ”. Two figures: 100% of the materials used for packaging are recycled and 95% of the waste is recycled from production waste.

Founded in Turin, as an icebox, in 1946 by the two brothers from Belluno Marco and Alberto Costan, the company follows the economic boom of the 1960s, making Limana the capital of cold. Then the international growth and, in 1986, the entry of Luigi Nocivelli. Today a small museum tells the story of a company which, as stated by his son Marco, “renews itself by looking at its roots”. He was the very guide to the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin, explaining the various phases of the work in the cold line: «I saw from the inside an industrial reality that is the pride of our territory. Those who, like Nocivelli, create work and well-being should be thanked. And if entrepreneurs work well, it remains for the institutions to ensure that companies have what it takes to guarantee it development. Thanks to Epta, therefore: many have decentralized, you have believed in the people of Belluno ».