Eriksen restarts 5 months after the illness: bet on 22/23. Two hypotheses for the future

Five months after the illness accused to the Europeans with his Denmark, Christian Eriksen starts again. The Gazzetta dello Sport today explains that “He did not give up. And he made it known to those close to him “. She is in Denmark, after many days spent with her family in her home in the Brera area. Several shots with Nerazzurri and other fans in the area, Chris has always been surrounded by a lot of affection in Milan. And he has a clear goal now: “A promise is a promise, already in the hours immediately following the cardiac arrest he said he didn’t want to give up, that he wanted to get up again. Exactly: football remains his fixed point. And it is around that horizon that he thinks and moves his steps. The goal is to return to the field in due time: it is clear that in cases like these there are no deadlines, but pointing to the next season does not go too far from the truth“explains the rosea.

The goal is to return to play for Christian Eriksen, who is awaiting the outcome of the new heart tests. However, the path seems to have already been drawn and in his future there will be no second Inter The Gazzetta dello Sport, but its Denmark or Holland. The choice to be followed by Danish rehabilitation specialists is no coincidence: “It is not in Italy that the midfielder imagines his future as a footballer: it is not right to completely exclude the possibility that the defibrillator can be eliminated, in such a way as to allow it to return to competitive activity in these parts as well. But, if he really had this ending of the story in mind, the midfielder would have decided to carry out all the necessary exams in Milan. Which gave a negative result, no problem was highlighted in a concrete way to explain what happened to the Dane. It is therefore logical that we proceed with extreme caution. Everything must be repeated constantly, after some time. More than six months will have passed by the end of the year and the picture will be clearer. With the Danish doctors Eriksen has already started a light re-athletization program, in order not to remain completely still from a physical point of view. In Italy, so to speak, he could not have done it in any facility that requires a medical certificate, even a simple gym. If all goes well, from the beginning of 2022 Eriksen will be able to begin to increase – albeit very gradually – the workloads”, Reads the newspaper.

Inter is waiting for news from Eriksen, primarily about his health and about his future. The management was by his side right from the start, Simone Inzaghi also on the occasion in which he saw him at Pinetina, before the start of the season. The priority is Chris’s health, then there will be time and a way to talk about the future with great clarity, as he points out Gazette: “The Nerazzurri club is taking advantage of the Fifa allowance which covers the player’s salary for one year. And if it is true that Inter also has private insurance in hand that covers the value of the card in the balance sheet, it is equally certain that sooner or later the player and the Nerazzurri managers will sit around a table to find a solution. Where will Eriksen return to play? More likely to happen in the Netherlands (Ajax?) Or in the homeland (Odense?), Rather than in England, but to date no discussion in this sense has been addressed. Christian wants to do things calmly “.

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 08:10)

