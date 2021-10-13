News

Escape in stilettos

WEFT JOINT IN STILL HEELS

Escape in stilettos, is a 2015 film directed by Anne Fletcher. Rose Cooper (Reese Witherspoon) grew up in the back seat of her policeman father’s wheel and after his death decides to follow in his footsteps by becoming a police officer too. After years as a clerk in the evidence depot following an awkward accident at work, Agent Cooper, always loyal to duty, is finally entrusted with his first task, apparently simple: he will have to escort to Dallas the irrepressible and sexy wife of a repentant drug trafficker, Daniella Riva (Sofía Vergara), to lead her to testify against a powerful drug lord. Thus begins a long journey, which will soon turn into a daring escape through the deserts of Texas. When the unlikely couple finds themselves the protagonist of an ambush, they will have to escape from corrupt cops and ruthless paid killers. Between perennial squabbles and gunshots, the rigid policewoman and the explosive Latina will be forced to stay together, despite themselves, in a deadly race against time, to reach their destination safe and sound.

CURIOSITIES ABOUT ESCAPE IN HIGH HEELS

Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara are among the producers of the film.

In one of the clashes between the protagonists, Sofia Vergara struck Reese Witherspoon too strong and the actress ended up in the hospital.

The original title of the film was supposed to be “Don’t Mess with Texas“.

Although the story takes place in Texas, the film is shot in New Orleans, Louisiana.


