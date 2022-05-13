ESPN provides update on PSG files

The 2021-2022 season is coming to an end soon and many changes are expected within the PSG to better prepare for the next exercise. Despite the 10th title of champion of France won, the Rouge & Bleu’s sporting record remains disappointing with the losses of the Champions Trophy and some French Cup as well as a disappointment in the round of 16 of Champions League facing real Madrid (1-0, 1-3). Thus, a reorganization is expected both in the organization chart of the club and within the workforce of the Rouge & Bleu. On this occasion, ESPN provided an update on the various files at the PSG.

Two preferred targets in the event of Kylian Mbappé’s departure

Unsurprisingly, the future of Kylian Mbappe has been the center of attention for several months. At the end of the contract next June, the French international has not yet announced his final decision for his future. If the real Madrid remains confident in the case, the Rouge & Bleu are also optimistic for a short extension of the 2018 World champion. But according to ESPNthe Parisian leaders would have targeted two stars in order to compensate for a possible departure from Kylian Mbappe. At the end of the contract with the Bayern Munich in June 2023, Robert Lewandowski would not wish to extend his lease in Bavaria and would like to have a new experience. If the FC Barcelona seems to be the desired destination for the 33-year-old Pole, he remains one of the targets of the PSG for the next transfer window, as well as Mohammad Salahwhich is also under contract with liverpool until 2023, and whose extension has been slipping for several weeks.

Undesirables on the transfer list and young people to strengthen the PSG workforce

But Kylian Mbappe will not be the only file to deal with for the Parisian board. Indeed, the PSG will also have to downsize a substantial workforce. The two stars of the attack, Neymar Jr and Leo Messi should stay at the club. Despite a disappointing season, the Argentinian will have another chance but will have to show another face after a year of acclimatization to his new surroundings. Regarding the Brazilian, his case is different. The capital club would not close the door to a departure from the Parisian number 10. ” The PSG would likely listen to offers for him, but credible and acceptable offers are not likely”, specifies the American media. Other players placed on the transfer list: Julian Draxler, Keylor Navas, Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo and Layvin Kurzawa. On his side, Angel Di Maria heads towards his end of contract while the young Edward Michut and Eric Dina Ebimbe “are also set to leave due to the lack of opportunities in the first team. » For Leandro Paredes, who is one year from the end of his contract, the capital club is also open to a departure and some Italian clubs would be interested. The same applies to Thilo Kehrer, whose return to Germany is possible. Regarding Mauro Icardi, his file remains more thorny. Under contract until 2024, the Argentinian disappoints once again and the club is in favor of a departure. However, there are few sides interested in the former Inter man.

And with these many hoped-for departures, the PSG will also have to think about strengthening, especially in midfield. Thereby, Aurelien Tchouameni (22 years old / AS Monaco) would be an ideal recruit in the midfield, but the Parisian club would not be in pole position. On the other hand, the file Paul Pogba (29 years old) would be on the right track. As his contract ends with Manchester United, the French international is eager to come to Paris. And according to ESPN, negotiations are progressing well between the different parties. But the Parisian leaders are also prospecting to strengthen the offensive line. Author of a great season with the Villarreal by Unai Emerythe Dutch striker, Arnaut Danjuma (25 years old / under contract until 2026), is a profile likely to strengthen the workforce, particularly in the event of the departure of Kylian Mbappe and or Mauro Icardi. Another track studied for the defense, that of Nordi Mukiele (24 years). The neo-French international is at the end of his contract in 2023 and would not wish to extend his lease with the RB Leipzig. “He was born and raised in Paris, and always aspired to one day play for the club. »

What future for Pochettino and Leonardo?

Finally, it is also about the future of Mauricio Pochettinounder contract until 2023 with PSG. “For now, it is very likely that he will not be on the sidelines next season” after his failure Champions League. However, if the PSG fails to find a suitable replacement, it is not excluded that the 50-year-old Argentine remains ” by default. » But, the former Tottenham would have made it known that he wanted more control over the construction of the team and that he would like to impose his ideas more. Finally, the situation of Leonardo is also mentioned. In the event of departure, two names are at the top of the list to replace the Brazilian: ” Andrea Bertathe sports director of Atletico de Madridand Michael Edwardsformerly at Liverpool »reports ESPN.