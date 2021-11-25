Business

Esselunga has opened a pastry shop in the center of Milan

Zach Shipman6 hours ago
An Esselunga patisserie in the center of Milan. It is the one that was opened in via Spadari 4 in Milan, literally in the shadow of the Madonnina. It is a temporary store (a temporary shop, the first for the Limito di Pioltello company) which aims to ferry the Elisenda brand out of supermarkets.

In the boutique you will find only products by Elisenda, a brand of the chain born in 2016 from the meeting with the starred restaurant Da Vittorio of the Cerea brothers. In the pastry shop in via Spadari you can buy the panettone produced by the brand as well as a range of pastry products: cakes, mini pastries, macarons, fruit tartlets, cream puffs and cannoncini, filled at the moment with vanilla custard. Not only that: Elisenda also offers the new line of desserts with the classic tiramisu, profiterole and mascarpone cream.

“Elisenda represents all the values ​​that Esselunga is inspired by every day in the preparation of its products: quality, craftsmanship, creativity and a careful selection of ingredients – explained Roberto Selva, chief marketing & customer officer of esselunga -. around these values ​​that the temporary store develops, an elegant space where it will be possible to immerse yourself in the colors, scents and delicate and sophisticated flavors of our pastry shop. From today Elisenda will be able to make herself known even better by the Milanese and, above all, delight those who still he did not discover it. “

The store will be open from tomorrow, Friday 26 November, every day from 9.00 to 20.00.

