Eternals will not be released in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, the reaction of Angelina Jolie

For the11 November the release of Eternals in the cinemas of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. The film Disney / Marvel it will no longer be distributed in those territories.

On Thursday, the news began to spread that the film it had been quietly removed from Gulf region websites. In the UAE, however, the film was still listed among the upcoming titles.

A regional cinema chain explained that the film had been “banned” but was not told why.

Two weeks ago Chloé Zhao he had expressed the hope that the film would not be censored abroad due to the presence of some scenes LGBTQ. In an interview with IndieWire, the director said:

“I don’t know all the details, but I think there have been discussions and there is a great desire on the part of Marvel and mine – we talked about it – not to change the editing of the film. Fingers crossed.”

Homosexuality and the Gulf

No official statements were provided either by the studio or by the local territories, but according to THR sources the decision was likely made to:

the inclusion of a homosexual couple: in a scene Phastos ( Brian Tyree Henry ) and her husband Ben ( Haaz Sleiman ), share a passionate kiss;

Homosexuality is still officially illegal across the Gulf, and the films contain anything related to the issues LGBTQ they are often withdrawn from distribution. For example last year, Onward of the Pixar it was banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia due to the presence of a sentence referring to a lesbian relationship.

In Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, censors have called for further cuts, in addition to scenes of intimacy and the Disney has chosen not to make any changes. As a result, the distribution certificate was not issued.

In Kuwait and Qatar the film by Chloé Zhao it has been blocked. In this case it seems that the problem is not only the homosexual kiss, but the representation of gods and prophets, a blasphemy.

In the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, a version of the film will be released in which all intimacy scenes will be removed – whether straight or homosexual. This is generally a normal practice for these territories.

Angelina Jolie’s reaction

During a round table with the press, Angelina Jolie who plays warrior Thena, told news.com.au:

“I’m sad for [quel pubblico]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes. I still can’t understand how we can live in a world where we still are [persone che] they don’t see Phastos’ family and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How someone is angry about this, threatened by this, does not approve or appreciate it is ignorant ”.

