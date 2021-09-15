Ethereum At The Center Of A Hacker Attack. What will be the consequences?

In the last few hours, Ethereum has been at the center of a hacker attack. As we all know, crypto-hackers look for flaws in systems to be able to steal cryptocurrencies, which are worth a lot today. Indeed, Ethereum suffered an attack on Tuesday, but with poor results. Some nodes have been penetrated but not the entire network.

550 blocks were posted by the offender, according to Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden. He said it with a tweet yesterday. These blocks, however, have invalid proofs of work. The hacker’s goal was to discourage the mining of blocks, as he could create them at will. Some invalid nodes running Nethermind, Ethereum clients have been hacked. Most of the knots were not breached because they recognized the fake proofs of work.