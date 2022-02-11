Ethereum forecast 2022: it will touch $ 6500 according to experts

Introduction

What are Ethereum’s predictions for 2022? ETH has always been the alter ego of Bitcoin. Vitalik Buterin threw this one cryptocurrency in 2015when he had just 21 years. With the intent of implementing the Bitcoin blockchain, adding something further revolutionary: smart contracts.

In recent years, Ethereum’s position as second cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been consolidated thanks to the fact that the system on which it rests has become fundamental for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi). But also for the Metaverse.

According to experts questioned by the Australian finance company FinderEthereum should see share US $ 6,500 by the end of 2022. In addition to that doubling the price on which it travels at the time of writing.

Here are the reasons of the rise.

Ethereum forecast 2022

As Finder reports, whom he interviews periodically a large sample of experts in various sectorscompared to the results of the previous survey conducted at the end of 2021the group of speakers is far more bearish on the long-term future of Ethereum. Which could have a lot to do with the decline in value between the current period and that of the previous survey.

Returning to October 2021the champion had predicted that Ethereum would reach the value of $ 5144 by the end of 2021, before increasing its value at $ 15,364 by the end of 2025 and $ 50,788 by 2030.

However, at the time of the January 2022, the value of ETH stood for only $ 2423far from the expected price at $ 5144 that should have reached a December.

The forecasts of the speakers on the value that Ethereum could reach by 2030 have been significantly downsized. The positive outlook for price growth in the cryptocurrency market has been heavily impacted by the rise in prices restrictive measures contained in international regulations and by the descent underway in this early 2022.

Looking at the more extreme positions, the NDAX CEO Bilal Hammoud is one of the experts more bullish and, according to his predictions, Ethereum will reach $ 10,000 by the end of 2022. In his opinion, scarcity will play a key role in order to see an increase in value in the future:

The latest Ethereum update turned it into a deflationary asset. Proof-of-stake will force ETH to be blocked more to accrue the rewards of staking. This, in theory, should cause the price to rise as supply decreases, while demand increases

The CoinFlip founder Daniel Polotsky thinks the other way around, providing one of the lowest forecasts. ETH is expected to return to a value similar to that at which it closed 2021: around $ 4000. His assessment is based, in part, on the increase in competitors for Ethereum:

Ethereum has many advantages: it is the blockchain with the largest number of developers, the greatest usability, and by far the one with the greatest total locked value. Proof-of-stake and sharding will likely make transactions faster and cheaper over time, but immediate value will be seen in layer-2 solutions like Polygon which is currently the most scalable network. As Web 3.0 continues to grow and mature, Ethereum is poised to become the most robust ecosystem in the world. However, many competitors are there ready to share the cake, so Ethereum must continue to grow and not rest on its laurels: many of the first arrivals in the history of the new sectors have been swallowed up by their new competitors.

Ethereum forecasts 2025 and 2030

Looking further ahead, Ethereum should catch up $ 10,810 by 2025 and then more than double a $ 26,338 by 2030according to the average of the forecasts of the experts.

Kate Baucherelemerging technologies consultant at Galia Digitalexpects the value of ETH to rise to $ 25,000 by 2025which is far from the prediction of $ 3,000 by the CEO of Rouge International and Rouge Ventures, Desmond Marshall.

John Stefanidis, CEO of Balthazar, has consistently provided some of the higher forecasts for the future of ETH, arguing that: