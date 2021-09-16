Ethereum with Spruce for a decentralized identity The Cryptonomist

There Ethereum Foundation and the Ethereum Name Service will collaborate with Spruce to realize a decentralized identity verification system.

Who is Spruce and how it will collaborate with Ethereum

Spruce is a company of open source software that deals with protect user privacy, providing solutions based on decentralization.

The team responded to a call for proposal from the Ethereum Foundation to design a system to allow users to log in using their Ethereum accounts.

There Spruce’s proposal it turned out to be the most convincing.

Protect your data

The project that Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum Name Service will carry out with Spruce aims at protect user data and privacy. Today many of their data are in the hands of giants of the web: Google, Apple, Microsoft, just to name a few.

Spruce will have to build a system for which these services can be accessed with Ethereum accounts. The Ethereum blockchain already has thousands of registered wallets that record and sign transactions. Its safety is proven.

For its part, Spruce has transformed the concept “Not your keys, not your bitcoins “, in “Not your keys, not your identity “.

From the Spruce team they let you know:

“We build encrypted tools that help users manage their identity and data across platforms, such as our recent implementation of the EIP-712 signature in Rust. We look forward to applying our years of experience in decentralized identity to this work ”.

The Spruce project is certainly not new. As the team points out, there are other cases where accessing with Ethereum accounts is already a reality, for example on Gitcoin and OpenSea.

This allows users to do without the password while maintaining high security.

Ethereum Foundation ed Ethereum Name Service they intend to extend this possibility to other services. This will allow users to be masters of their digital identity without giving data to the giants of the web, and with greater protection of privacy.

How the decentralized identity project on Ethereum will be implemented

Spruce does not intend to do everything alone. The project will be carried out together with the Ethereum Foundation and the Ethereum Name Service. More, the team asked their community to collaborate, joining the discussions on Discord and making suggestions: