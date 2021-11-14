World

Ethiopia, Italian aid worker Alberto Livoni released

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read





“We are finally pleased to announce the release of our colleague Alberto Livoni, held in custody in Ethiopia in recent days”, wrote the Vis on its website. The operation “conducted by the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia, to which our thanks go for the tireless commitment, led today to release the Italian VIS operator in good condition“, is added in the statement, explaining however that” we remain apprehensive for the two local VIS operators still held in custody, we continue to follow their situation, also hoping for their immediate release “.

The arrest of the 65-year-old Livoni had been carried out by security forces at his home in Addis Ababa. According to media rumors, the Ethiopian authorities wanted to ascertain why the coordinator of the VIS would have given in about 20 thousand dollars to one person: although no charges were formalized, Ethiopian investigators suspected that the funds had been used to help not only refugees but also the militiamen of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray now set out to conquer the capital.

While Livoni was released, another compatriot was arrested. This is the Italian priest don Cesare Bullo, 80 years old and director of the Don Bosco Center in Ethiopia.



Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, 30 new positives in Piacenza. No deaths, intensive care is on the rise

4 days ago

Spain: fear of the big blackout. Assault on hardware stores to buy cylinders and torches

4 days ago

London, necrophilic serial killer: “In the morgue abuses at least one hundred bodies of women”

6 days ago

Afghanistan, schools for girls reopened in Herat after the 15-year-old’s appeal

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button