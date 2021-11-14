Ethiopia, Italian aid worker Alberto Livoni released

“We are finally pleased to announce the release of our colleague Alberto Livoni, held in custody in Ethiopia in recent days”, wrote the Vis on its website. The operation “conducted by the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia, to which our thanks go for the tireless commitment, led today to release the Italian VIS operator in good condition“, is added in the statement, explaining however that” we remain apprehensive for the two local VIS operators still held in custody, we continue to follow their situation, also hoping for their immediate release “.

The arrest of the 65-year-old Livoni had been carried out by security forces at his home in Addis Ababa. According to media rumors, the Ethiopian authorities wanted to ascertain why the coordinator of the VIS would have given in about 20 thousand dollars to one person: although no charges were formalized, Ethiopian investigators suspected that the funds had been used to help not only refugees but also the militiamen of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray now set out to conquer the capital.

While Livoni was released, another compatriot was arrested. This is the Italian priest don Cesare Bullo, 80 years old and director of the Don Bosco Center in Ethiopia.