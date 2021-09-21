Etp, from Etc Group a product on Bitcoin Cash

ANDTC Group, provider specializing in innovative securities backed by digital assets, today listed the BCHetc on Deutsche Börse XETRA – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin Cash (ticker: BTCH), a Bitcoin Cash Exchange Traded Product (ETP) with a TER of 1.95%.

BTCH, ETC Group’s new crypto vehicle, is the lowest cost Bitcoin Cash product currently available on the market, while maintaining high quality features, a high institutional degree of custody and 100% physical security and coverage on par with all other ETC securities of the company specializing in cryptoassets. Made in response to strong demand from institutional investors, it was listed on the German market (XETRA) in order to make BTCH accessible to investors operating in Germany, the country that currently boasts some of the most favorable tax laws for cryptocurrencies across the country. ‘Continental Europe.

Bitcoin Cash (BTCH) originated as a branch of the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been adopted by the world trading market as a cross-border payment protocol that promises fast and low-cost transactions, with all the security, transparency and tamper resistance benefits of a blockchain. world leader. In October 2020, Bitcoin Cash was chosen along with three other cryptocurrencies to set the foundation for the crypto strategies of the payment services Venmo and Paypal, putting Bitcoin Cash within the reach of millions of new users in the United States and around the world.

European professional investors who prefer to trade Bitcoin Cash via an ETP will gain exposure to the product with this listing on XETRA, along with the liquidity and security that comes from trading an institutional grade ETP, on the largest ETF trading venue in the world. ‘Europe.

Structured as a debt security backed by assets approved and issued in Germany, investors do not need to face the technical challenges of buying and storing digital assets through cryptocurrency markets or managing cryptographic keys. Fully interchangeable with Bitcoin Cash, the ETP is marketed and distributed in Europe by HANetf.

Loading... Advertisements

Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group, said: “Following the successful launch of our ETCs on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, currently the most traded products of their kind in Europe, we have noticed a particular interest from investors in Bitcoin Cash. We expect BTCH to become popular with professional investors who want a more transparent, simpler and safer way to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding universe of digital assets. “

Hector McNeil, co-founder and co-CEO of HANetf, he added: “ETC Group has established itself as a market leader in offering investment products focused on cryptocurrencies. The company is expanding its presence in Europe today with the listing of a new product that adheres to the complex and demanding standards of the institutional investor. BCHetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin Cash will allow investors to securely gain exposure to crypto products ”.