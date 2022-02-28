Eugenio Derbez wins with CODA and Selena Gómez falls, the most shocking moments of the SAG Awards

The SAG Awards were delivered over the weekend. Photo: AFP

The delivery of the SAG Awards 2022the American actors union awards, took place over the weekend and left great moments to remember such as the triumph of Eugenio Derbez together with the cast of “CODA” until the fall of Selena Gómez.

It should be remembered that the SAG Awards are considered a very good indicator for the Oscarssince the actors constitute the largest group (about 10 thousand) within the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences that this year distributes its awards on March 27.

Eugenio Derbez triumphs at the SAG Awards with CODA

the independent film “CODA,” which tells the story of a deaf family, won best picture at the SAG Awards. recognition that went up to pick up the entire cast together with Eugenio Derbez who plays the protagonist’s music teacher.

“We deaf actors have come a long way,” she said, visibly moved. Marlee Matlin, accepting the award for best cast with his co-stars.

Selena Gomez falls on the red carpet of the SAG Awards

singer and actress Selena Gómez surprised with a spectacular look at the SAG Awards 2022However, he had a mishap during his time on the red carpet as a heel played tricks on him.

On stage the singer appeared without shoes, although she did not explain what had happened, her fans mentioned that Selena Gomez had run out of shoes as one of the heels had broken.

Salma Hayek steals the looks on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022

The Mexican Salma Hayek did it again and turned heads on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. The jarocha actress wore a salmon-colored Gucci dress with an asymmetric design that is fastened with two straps on the chest and that stylizes her figure.

Salma Hayek at the SAG Awards 2022. Photo: AFP

The nostalgic moment with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino

Actresses Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino wore pink and blue outfits that recreated the outfit from the 1997 film they starred in, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Korean actors win for the first time

South Korean actors won Seong Gi-hun and Kang Sae-byeok won for the first time at the SAG Awards for best actor and actress in a dramatic series for his performances in “The Squid Game.”

Seong Gi-hun and Kang Sae-byeok. Photo: Reuters

A call against the war in Ukraine

the protagonist of “Succession” Brian Cox He took advantage of a few minutes on the microphone when the program won the award for best drama series to deliver a speech in support of Ukraine.

Cox said, “One thing I’d like to talk about, which I think is important to me and I hope is important to you as performers, writers and directors as well, is what’s happening in Ukraine. It’s a really, really terrible thing. And it’s particularly terrible in terms of how it affects people involved in our profession.”.

“What really distresses me is what is happening in Russia, with my fellow actors, actresses, writers and critics. They are told, under threat of high treason, that they have no say in what happens in the Ukraine. And I think that’s terrible. I think we should unite for all of them, for the people in Russia who don’t like what is happening, and particularly for the artists.” Brian Cox

On the other hand, many of those attending the ceremony wore pins with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show their symbolic support for that country.