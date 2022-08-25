‘Euphoria’ loses one of its protagonists in season 3 after a controversial sound

The new installment of the series starring Zendaya is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

euphoria It has just lost one of its great protagonists for its long-awaited season 3. Barbie Ferreira has been the one that has confirmed this news on his official Instagram account announcing his departure from the acclaimed HBO Max series.

The actress he will not return like this to give life to Katone of the most beloved characters by fans of euphoria for his story arc in the first season:

After four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character like Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you can see yourself reflected in her as I did and that it brings you joy as you see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez

The news comes after a great controversy that revolved around the actress and the creator of euphoriaSam Levinson. According to rumours, there was a lot of tension on the set between the two and that, for this reason, Kat’s plot dropped considerably in season 2.

Sects, the creator of ‘Euphoria’ and the daughter of Johnny Depp as the protagonist: This is ‘The Idol’, the new HBO series

However, HBO wanted to make it clear that there was no problem, even the actress herself in an interview in March of this year 2022 with Insider:

I really think the fans are really passionate and I appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people.

Ferreira made her debut as Kat, the best friend of Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in Season 1 of Euphoria, which focused on her journey of self-love as a body-conscious teenager starting the school year. looking to change his reputation.

Remember that season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2023 on HBO Max.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter