“Euphoria”: Without Fezco or Rue? all about the third season of the series starring Zendaya | SKIP-INTRO

A chapter from the end of the second season of “euphoria”, there are many theories and expectations of the already confirmed third installment of the series led by Zendaya. And it is that from what was seen last Sunday in the penultimate chapter of the series of hbo maxthe fear of the fans to lose Fezco (Angus Cloud) one of the characters that has gained the most affection in recent episodes is latent.

If you watched chapter 7 ( SPOILER ALERT ) you will know that Fez is in mortal danger as he gets ready with a suit, tie and flowers in his hands to attend Lex’s play. Faye has betrayed him and in complicity with her boyfriend, Cluster de la, has set a trap for him so that the police arrest him for the disappearance of Mouse, a camel that Ashtray, Fez’s brother, killed in previous chapters.

With a continuation that has left the plot halfway, we have to see if Fez actually dies in the final chapter, as is said so much.

Javon Walton (Ashtray) in a scene from the 2×7 episode of “Euphoria”

On the future of the character played by Angus Cloudthe actor said last January to the portal GQ that his character was supposed to die in the first season but that he ended up staying.

“I guess the character of Fezco (he never intended to stay). I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. Nobody ever told me. It was one day when we were shooting the pilot that I think Jacob said to me, “Oh yeah, didn’t you know that? Your character (mimics having his brains blown out).” And yes, it never ended up happening. I think they liked what I did and decided to keep me alive and let me rock out,” he stated.

So what can we deduce from the end of Fez? Will series creator Sam Levinson be done with him for good? We will have to wait for chapter 8 of the second season.

Rue’s future

CaseyBloysdirector of content HBOhe admitted in July 2019, the year that “euphoria” premiered on the network, that the fact that the story takes place in a high school gave it a “relatively short shelf life” “I don’t think you want 30-year-olds to play teenagers,” he said at the time. So, it remains to wonder if the third season would be the last.

In a recent interview with the portal TVLine on February 16, Bloys said: “I’ll let Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about it. I’m really excited about what they have planned for season 3. So I’ll leave that to them. I will say that, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

The second season of “Euphoria” has become a resounding success. (Photo: HBO).

On the possibility of the absence of Zendaya in the third season, bloys added “It’s hard to imagine doing the show without her, but then again, that would be something she and Sam would discuss.”.

“Euphoria”, synonymous with success

In early February, HBO confirmed the third season of “Euphoria”, news that unleashed the joy of the great legion of fans of the series that in this second installment, has doubled its streaming views.

According to figures revealed by Variety, the numbers of the sequel to the fiction created by Sam Levinson they doubled by 100% compared to the first season.

So far, the second season of “Euphoria” has been watched by 14 million viewers in its first episode and has maintained a similar audience in subsequent episodes. The first season, on the other hand, made a maximum of 6.6 million with its debut in 2019.

Final chapter

Chapter 8, the last of the second season, airs on February 27 on HBO Max and HBO.

