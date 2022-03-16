Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Joins ‘Madame Web’ Cast

After the recent success of Spider-Man No Way Home in theaters and the good collection that the films of VenomSony is getting much deeper into the characters that surround the arachnidand are launching new projects like Morbius or Kraven the Hunter that will see the light in the coming months, as well as the series of Silk which will premiere in Prime Video.

One of the films that are confirmed to begin development is madam web. The film starring the actress 50 shades of gray, dakota johnsonpromises to gather a great cast to expand the stories of Sask-man and their relatives, and they have just made a first-class contract. As reported dead linethe actress sydney sweeneyfrom the acclaimed series euphoriahas joined the cast of madam web.

Madame Web will have an individual film

Sydney Sweeney’s role in Madame Web

sydney sweeney will debut in a film of superheroes and Marvel in Madame Web, and the truth is that it was about time. She is an actress who has stood out a lot in series like euphoria or The White Lotusand who has found a larger role after showing much on television. It is unknown what the role of the actress in the film will bebut according to Deadline, will be one of the co-stars alongside Dakota Johnson in the film.

Madame Web is a character who, despite being blind, her clairvoyant and telepathic powers They help you to live in the world without any difficulty. As she grew up madam web suffered a degenerative disease that affected your immune system. Due to this disease, Cassandra Webb must be connected to a life support machine forever. This machine is connected to her in a cybernetic way and is shaped like a spider’s web.

