European Football – Cristiano Ronaldo makes a sensational announcement

Abused at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rejuvenates when he joins the selection. The Portuguese has set himself generous and far-reaching goals!

Tired and at the end of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo? This is clearly not his opinion. The 37-year-old Portuguese is struggling at Manchester United, but he is still part of Erik Ten Hag’s rotation and hopes to become a starter again this season. If the legs still follow, he is nevertheless annoyed to no longer compete in the Champions League, a competition of which he is the undisputed master. Not one to give up, CR7 took advantage of the gathering of his selection, and the upcoming prestigious match against Spain, to entrust his enormous ambitions. Inevitably, the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year is in the sights, but the former Real Madrid goleador also announces big goals for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany in two years. He will then be 39 years old, but that does not prevent him from always seeing himself at the heart of the Portuguese selection, he who was recently announced in the sights of Bayern Munich, looking for a finisher for this winter.

Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo assumes

” I hope to be part of the selection for a few more years. I always feel motivated, my ambition is great. The road has been long, but the road is not over. My career in the national team is not over, you will still see a few “Screams”. I’m in a team with a lot of young talent, with an extraordinary future, and I want to be part of this World Cup and Euro 2024. I feel motivated and I take responsibility for what I say,” assured Cristiano Ronaldo in an event organized by the Portuguese federation to pay tribute to him. A message which is in any case sent to the whole football planet. The five-time Ballon d’Or is not ready to hang up his boots, and this also corresponds to his statements made in the past, when he explained that he saw himself playing well until he was 40 years old.