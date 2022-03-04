Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Burns After Russia Attack – NBC 7 South Florida

KIEV – Firefighters extinguished this Friday the fire in the training center of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, attacked on Thursday night by Russian troops, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS).

The fire, which covered an area of ​​2,000 square meters, was extinguished at 06:20 (04:20 GMT), the DSNS said on its Facebook page.

The damaged property is located outside the plant, in which, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the radioactivity levels are within normal ranges.

However, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Galuschenko warned after the Russian attack that the world is on the brink of the biggest nuclear catastrophe in the history of peaceful use of atomic energy.

“The aggressor continues to deal devastating blows to Ukraine. He is not stopped by thousands of victims or tragedies. Now they want to destroy the whole world,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Galuschenko denounced that Russian troops used tank, artillery and rocket fire against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, “knowing the catastrophic consequences of their actions.”

“It is a war of annihilation, of annihilation of humanity and of our planet. Nuclear security does not concern the enemy,” the minister stressed.