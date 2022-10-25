Eva Green dazzles at the presentation of ‘Nocebo’ in Sitges

Spanish terror returns to the fray with ‘The communion girl’, by Víctor García

On the last day before the Official Jury makes its decision, Sitges prepares to give its last blows. Today the contest has received one of the visits that has generated the most expectation of the entire edition. Of femme fatale to mother courage, going through her dark roles in Tim Burton’s films, or her more independent works under the orders of Gregg Araki or Roman Polanski, Eva Green has managed to win the affection of fans for her great versatility and stage presence. Sitges welcomes her with open arms along with Lorcan Finnegan, director of nocebo, who returns to the Catalan coast after triumphing in 2019 with Vivarium.

The audience at the Auditori has dressed in their best clothes to receive Eve Greenwho together with the rest of the team of Nocebohas presented the film in its official screening after posing for the red carpet photographers.

National cinema has been one of the backbones of this Festival, and in its final stretch it presents two striking state titles. Today was the turn of The Communion Girlthe terrifying tape of Victor Garcia, whose trailer was presented at last year’s edition. With the film completed, García has visited the Festival starring in a press conference in which he has had the opportunity to point out his influences when it comes to recovering the myth of the eighties that gives the feature film its title: “James Wan’s films are a benchmark for current genre cinema and they are the ones I saw the most times during the production process, but when shooting started, they were among the first ones I walked away from. Right now there are some very clear references to horror movies with dolls, such as Annabelle either Warren File: The Enfield Affairbut there are also many referents in the 80s.”

The other protagonist of the day was Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who returns to Sitges this year after being part of the entourage of the first season of stories not to sleep in the previous edition. On this occasion, he has presented his new film, as bestas, a rural thriller based on a true story that amazed audiences and critics at the last Cannes Festival. The fifth film by the Madrid director is set in deep Galicia and tells the story of a couple of French immigrants who have a tense relationship with their neighbors, a tension that ends up reaching unsuspected heights. The film has starred in the penultimate showing of the day in a packed Auditori. Out of competition, the Sitges public also enjoyed the premiere of the exorcistthe new feature film by Adrián García Bogliano and Elizabeth Avellan, which follows the story of a nun who has to expel a demon from a pregnant woman.

As for the Official Section in Competition, the last two films that the Official Jury will have to assess before its deliberation are TheOrigin, Andrew Cumming’s directorial debut, which follows a group of primitive men who suspect a mystical force is after them; Y The Stranger, in which Thomas M. Wright tells the story of a policeman who fakes a friendship with a murder suspect in order to extract a confession from him.

But, although the official competition passes ended at mid-morning, the Festival still had more surprises to offer in the parallel sections. The werewolves of wolfkinthe virtual ghosts of Social Distancingthe hellish landscape TheHarbinger and the mysterious figure of glorious have terrified Festival fans within the Panorama Fantàstic section. For its part, Noves Visions has closed its program with the long-awaited Little Flowerby the renowned Argentine filmmaker Santiago Miter. Before concluding the section, they have also been able to see Unidentified Objectsa comedy with hints of science fiction directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta, and Hola, by Del Kathryn Barton, about a young woman’s catatonic trauma after witnessing sexual abuse. The Anima’t section has offered the other way, a fable about a round-headed man who does not fit into his geometric surroundings. Seven Chances, the section organized by the Catalan Association of Film Critics and Writing (ACCEC), presents condemned to livethe spaghetti western Spanish directed José Luis Romero Marchent.

Today’s agenda, as far as industry is concerned, is marked by the round table in which Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Isabel Peña, Luis Zahera and Diego Anido have talked about the scripting process for as bestas, as well as the conflicts that the film raises. On the other hand, today the Green Film Lab workshop has kicked off, which will take place throughout the last three days of the Festival and whose objective is to promote sustainable film production. In addition, this year, for the first time, Unifrance is supporting French genre cinema with the initiative Unifrance x SoFilm x Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. In the presentation session, which took place today, ten feature film projects were exhibited in a video-pitch. Likewise, CinemaAsia has made its classic presentation of its contents for the remainder of the year and the beginning of the next.

On the penultimate day with leisure activities in the King Kong Areathe public has been able to attend the presentation of the MangaBarcelona Auditorium section and of JIDAI (Age of the present), teaser work-in-progress from the animated short Sleeve BCN created by the students of Escola Joso. In the FNAC Tent, Antonio Gomez-Pan has presented and signed copies of his book The art of resignation. Finally, around half past eight in the afternoon, a special session of the short film festival took place fantosfreak de Cerdanyola, which this year pays tribute to its twenty-third anniversary by compiling some of its best-remembered shorts.

