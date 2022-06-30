Eva Longoria appears on the red carpet in a transparent dress without a bra

The actress attended the “Tell It Like a Woman” gala in Italy, where she dazzled everyone by revealing her sensual curves in a hot outfit.

Eva Longoria She has always shown that she is a very sensual woman and this time there were no doubts, because she attracted attention as she passed through the red carpet at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

The actress attended the gala and premiere of the film “Tell It Like a Woman”, where she looked impressive at the age of 47 dressed with a revealing, but elegant dress transparent black with satin made by the fashion brand Alberta Ferretti.

She posed for the cameras dressed in a dress made up of a low-waisted maxi skirt that matches an open-back top and with translucent details on the front.

The top featured black sequins embroidered over a sheer mesh cutout and was held up by flossing straps at the back, but what turned heads was that she was not wearing a bra.

During her parade in front of the cameras, the actress posed with Italian film and television celebrities such as screenwriter Lucía Puenzo, Chiara Tileso and film director María Sole Tognazzi.

actress projects

Eva Longoria revealed on her social networks that she has a very busy work schedule in the coming days with several film projects that include names like All-Star Weekend and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

It is also working on the production, promotion and sale of its Casa Sol tequila line, which has its agave cultivation and harvesting areas in Veracruz.

While the multifaceted star is packed with work, she also takes time to take care of herself and prioritize her physical health.

At the beginning of the year, he starred in the edition of Women’s Health in which she talked about her exercise routines that keep her impressive figure and her mental health in shape.

He revealed that he does at least an hour of exercise every day, among his favorite exercises include weight, cardio and resistance. In addition, he takes care of his health with a diet based on products of plant origin and food harvested from his own garden.

