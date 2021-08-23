Evanna Lynch from Harry Potter: “Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint put me in awe”

During a recent US Weekly interview, Evanna Lynch, mainly known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the films of the series Harry Potter, confessed that the protagonists of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, put her in awe.

An image of Evanna Lynch

Lynch was a Harry Potter fan long before she landed the role of Luna Lovegood in the film franchise, so for her, meeting Radcliffe, Emma and Grint was pretty overwhelming: “Emma has always been so nice to me and made an effort to get to know me better and make me feel at home which meant the world to me. ”

“Since I was a huge Harry Potter fan, I was very nervous with those three, they put me in awe“Lynch, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively.”On my way to the set I used to rehearse the conversations I would have with them and, of course, the conversations never went according to my plan. I was very nervous. I just remember that Emma was really nice and made a lot of effort to make me feel comfortable“.

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) in a scene from the movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

About the shooting and her favorite scene Evanna Lynch said: “I really liked the scene in the woods because it’s one of the first I shot, it was kind of an adventure. Up until that moment Harry saw my character as a strange person, to be avoided, and from that moment their friendship begins to develop. I love that scene“.