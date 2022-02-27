Evelyn Beltrán: this is the level of education of Toni Costa’s new girlfriend

the spanish dancer Tony Costa The 38-year-old separated in May 2021 from the actress Adamari López, after 10 years of relationship and a daughter in common, initially everything indicated that they were going to reconcile but none of that happened. Now in this 2022 each one has chosen a different path.

Toni Costa and Adamari López. Source: Terra archive

It was Toni Costa who found love first and has just formalized his courtship with the Mexican influencer Evelyn Beltran of 27 years. Adamari López’s ex confirmed the relationship during an interview with the press and then the brunette did the same on her social networks where she accumulates more than 100 thousand followers.

Evelyn Beltran. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

Evelyn Beltran She is an influencer and has the nickname ‘La Bichota’ like the Colombian singer Karol G. She is also a model, singer and tiktoker. Although she lives in Austin, Texas with her 4-year-old son, she has Latin origin and features and began flirting with Toni Costa through the social network of the camera.

Evelyn Beltran He finished high school in Mexico and shortly after left his place of origin to start trying his luck as a model in the United States, at the same time he took singing courses, since it is one of his favorite hobbies. She also discovered her passion for social networks, which later led her to fame.

Evelyn Beltran. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

Evelyn Beltrán takes great care of her appearance, and she is very consistent in the gym to later show off a worked silhouette in her publications, which she helps a lot with a worked diet. We still don’t know that she was what she did Tony Costa to conquer her but apparently the couple has a future.