Every day of stoppage in the filming of Fast X costs a million dollars

MADRID, 28 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The shooting of Fast X is currently discontinued behind the unexpected abandonment of Justin Lin, director of the film until just a few days ago. While they find a substitute for the filmmaker, who will continue as producer of the film, every day that the filming of the new installment of the franchise is stopped It costs a whopping one million dollars.

That is the figure provided by Variety, which also reports that, while the main unit of the film remains on pause the second unit will continue production in the UKsomething that could cost Universal $600,000 to $1 million a day.

Much of this cost would come from the fact that some of the film’s most powerful sequences were already underway and these great action sequences are the ones that generate the most costs for their delay. Something that, the publication points out, suggests that Lin left the address as soon as she could to avoid higher costs.

A decision, to leave the film a few days after the start of filmingwhich took due to creative differences and what came of friendly way both sides.

The great challenge facing the tenth installment of the acclaimed saga right now is that of finish filming on timesince the premiere of Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled for May 19, 2023, and, at least as of today, Lin’s departure hasn’t changed the release date.

There is also the problem with the actors, since Charlize Theronas well as the two new additions, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, they have other productions in their full agenda that would prevent them from delaying the filming of Fast X much further.

Even if these losses occur, the Fast and Furious franchise has grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide, figure that includes the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The most recent installment, Fast and Furious 9, premiered in Spain in July 2021 and exceeded $720 million at the box office.