Every Jason Statham Movie on Netflix

Here is every Jason Statham movie currently available on Netflix. While he had appeared in some music videos before, Jason Statham had never acted before Lock, reserve and two smoking barrels. Guy Ritchie’s directorial debut became a smash hit when he arrived in 1998, the British gangster comedy becoming famous for its style and humor. Statham – a former Olympic diver – quickly transitioned into action movies, with his first action role being John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Marsfollowed by the likes of The carrier series.

These types of mid-budget action movies became Statham’s calling card, but he later branched out into comedy with To spy or blockbusters like those of 2018 The mega. He also has a few notable franchises to his name, including The Expendables series – which united him with Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li and Arnold Schwarzenegger – and The Fast & Furious movies. His villain Deckard Shaw proved so popular he later helmed the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne Johnson.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2021 and Earn Money

In 2021, an almost forgotten action thriller from Statham named parker proved to be a surprise hit when streaming on Netflix, proving its popularity is evergreen. Here’s a guide to every current Jason Statham movie on Netflix, according to just look.

Snatched (2000)

To tear out was Guy Ritchie – who has many unmade films – followed by Lock, reserve and two smoking barrels, with the film attracting an even more star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt and Benicio del Toro. Despite being an ensemble, Jason Statham’s Turkish boxing promoter is essentially the title character and the film – which is now a beloved cult favorite – proved the actor has a leading man charisma. .

The One (2001)

That’s why I wrote to you was originally supposed to be a star vehicle for Dwayne Johnson, but after he retired, Jet Li took over. That’s why I wrote to you is a charming and dated sci-fi action flick that plays like a B-movie Matrix, and see Li’s character chased by an evil alternate universe doppelganger. It’s also another Jason Statham film on Netflix, with the film being a first action role for the actor; unfortunately, it is relatively underused and forced to adopt an ill-adapted American accent.

Chaos (2005)

Chaos is a 2005 thriller that pairs Jason Statham with Wesley Snipes and Ryan Phillippe. Despite a name cast, the film ultimately went straight to DVD in North America and received lukewarm reviews. There’s some decent action in Chaos and a surprise, even if it’s not one of Statham’s best by far.

Redemption 2013)

Jason Statham’s Latest Movie Currently Available On Netflix Is Underrated In 2013 RedemptionA.K.A Humming-bird. A dark drama Peaky Blinders‘ creator Steven Knight, the film cast Statham as an alcoholic ex-soldier seeking redemption for his past. Although there are brief moments of action, Redemption is more a showcase for by Jason Statham acting ability, with the actor proving he is capable of a much wider range than punching people or driving cars when given the chance.

America Chavez’s role in Spider-Man: No Way Home reportedly revealed