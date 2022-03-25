every story has its movie

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be held at the legendary Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (California). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States recovers this year the gala in person, with a red carpet included, after two years of pandemic.

This year’s nominated films are characterized by their diversity: among the ten finalists for Best Picture there are films directed by women (the power of the dog and coda), LGTBIQ+ themed (the power of the dog), on ethnic minorities (West Side Story or Williams method), groups with physical disabilities (coda) or even a Japanese film (drive my car).

It is not a casual event. Since last year, the Academy applies new inclusion criteria in the choice of nominated films. This change began five years ago in the wake of the #OscarSoWhite movement, which criticized the lack of representation of non-white people in most categories, especially in the main ones.

To expand this representation, the number of films nominated in the most important category has been increased from five to ten. The nominees for Best Picture are: Belfastby Kenneth Branagh; codaby Sian Heder; don’t look upAdam McKay; drive my carby Ryūsuke Hamaguchi dunesby Denis Villeneuve; Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green; Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson; the alley of lost soulsby Guillermo del Toro; the power of the dog, by Jane Campion; and West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg.





the power of the dog part as one of the great favorites. The film deals with a homosexual story in a western, a traditionally very masculine film genre. Jane Campion is nominated for Best Director and has made history by being the first woman to be nominated twice for this award (the first was in 1994 for The piano). She is also nominated for Best Screenplay.

Oscar with Latin and Spanish accent

The Oscar gala will also have a marked Latin and Spanish accent. The Spanish Penélope Cruz could make history if she wins the award for Best Actress for her role in parallel mothersby Pedro Almodovar. Cruz already won the Oscar for Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona (2008), but this would be the first time a Spanish-speaking character would win.

Cruz is competing alongside Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart, all of whom are nominated for films not included in the Best Picture category. In fact, these two categories almost never overlap: when Frances McDormand won best performance for Nomadland in 2021, it was the first time in 16 years that Best Actress was the lead in Best Picture.





In this edition of the Oscars, her husband, Javier Bardem, is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in be the Ricardos. However, in this category actor Troy Kotsur is earning points for codawho could be the second deaf actor to win an Oscar after Marlee Matlin for Children of a lesser god (1986).

Another favorite to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress is Ariana DeBose for her role in West Side Story, where the Puerto Rican community of New York has a leading role. In her case, she could be the first openly Afro-Latina actress queer in winning the prize. It would be the second time this character has won an Oscar: Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno played the same character in the 1961 version and won the Oscar.





Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias is also nominated for Best Original Score for his music in the film parallel mothers. Likewise, another Spaniard, Alberto Mielgo, opted for Best Animated Short Film for windshield wipera story that reflects on love.

In the category of Best Animated Film, the nomination of Charm, a Disney film set in Colombia that highlights Latin American heritage and traditions. This formula already worked with Coconut (2017), winner of the Oscar for best animated film.

Criticism of the Hollywood Awards

The Oscars are the most famous film awards and, as such, are not without controversy. From the lack of diversity in the nominees and winners, to the doubts about the voting process within the Academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has organized the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, every year since 1929. The institution has nearly 10,000 members from different branches of the world of cinema: actors, screenwriters, producers, directors, sound technicians, wardrobe, makeup and hairdressing professionals…

Still, one of the main criticisms of the Academy is that the majority of its members are white men over the age of 50. This reality has tried to be corrected in recent years to integrate more women and black people.

Bringing more diversity to the Academy membership isn’t just about representation — your input can influence nominations and change the kinds of movies that end up reaching mainstream audiences. Thus, for example, greater visibility is achieved for films starring women or that tell stories of racial minorities, profiles that until now were relegated to secondary characters.

Another criticism refers to the fact that the members of the Academy do not always see all the candidate films, but they can still vote for their favorite. This system differs from big film festivalsin which there is an international jury made up of actors and filmmakers from different countries who watch and discuss each of the candidate films.

In addition to the accusations of lack of diversity, the Academy faces another great challenge: to recover the audiences it had in the past, before the appearance of social networks and digital platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO, which demand their space to film studios.

The younger generations are used to watching content on streaming or on demand, and that penalizes television broadcasts such as the Oscar ceremony. For now, the organization has created a new category: Oscars Fan Favorite, so that the public can vote for their favorite movie… a decision that has also generated criticism.





