Everything changes: Germany overtakes the United States for Bitcoin nodes

Germany surpasses the United States for Bitcoin nodes. Bitcoin’s nodes are easily detectable. So you can get a world statistic of the countries where there are the greatest number.

Obviously, the USA has always been in first place. However, for some time now a very particular trend has emerged that sees Germany as a particularly rampant country. And finally came the unlikely overtaking. There are more Bitcoin nodes in Germany than in the United States. This phenomenon is bizarre to say the least and very little understandable. Germany is, after all, a country like any other. The German government hasn’t embarked on some bizarre El Salvador-style operation to turn a country into a cryptocurrency homeland of sorts. In short, 1833 knots are in Germany, while

1821 in the USA; China does not reach 200.

Opaque phenomenon

Consequently, the nodes of Bitcoin should be roughly proportional to the population. So how is this disproportion possible? There could be various causes but all of them rather mysterious and underground. Has Germany somehow become the landing place for all those Chinese who work in cryptocurrencies who had to flee because of the Ban? It may also be that the interest of private companies in crypto has had a stronger impact than expected.

That some sort of community has been formed that has chosen Germany as its headquarters of operations? Surely if something like this happened it was not done in the light of day.

All this raises the theme of the strong opacity related to cryptocurrencies. Whole economic systems could being much more exposed to the systemic risk of crypto than you imagine no.