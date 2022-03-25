everything to consider before succumbing to it

Many consider the midi measurement as an unappetizing process that one must necessarily go through to achieve the desired long hair. They think that it is not a cut in itself and that before showing it off it is better to cut to the chase. However, the midi cut has been gaining popularity in recent years, managing to slip into the most repeated hair trends thanks to its versatility and timeless air.

Actresses like Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Charlize Theron or even models like Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski have surrendered at some point in 2022 to the comfortable midi cut. The key to show it off is in the details and its maintenance.

Kristen Stewart at the Critics Choice Awards on March 13 gtres

The cut suits you

Midi bob style, midi maxi, with waves, center parting or bangs. The possibilities of this cut are very wide and therefore it is easy and important to find the version that best suits each one’s complexion.

The actress Ana de Armas opts for the frayed bangs and the straight cut to give life to her midi hair gtres

Shape it with a scaled cut

The great difficulty of this mane lies in shaping it. While long hair has a lot of volume and short hair has a lot of mobility, midi hair can sometimes fall into rigidity. It is vital to look for volume and movement by opting for a scaled cut or even layers.

Avoid frizz

As in the case of short hair, the midi can seek that mobility through products that give volume and prevent frizz, especially if it is curly hair.

Alexa Chung goes for a midi bob cut Instagram

Maintenance

From a midi cut to long hair there is a very small step. It is for this reason that taking care of it and cutting the ends periodically becomes a necessary ritual to maintain the shape and cut of the hair. It is advisable to review it every three months, although the time may vary depending on the growth rate of each mane.