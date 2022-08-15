Ewan Mcgregor denies participating in Marvel and reveals the reason

Ewan McGregor is for Star Wars what Robert Downey Jr It’s for Marvel. The Star Wars prequels wouldn’t have been what they are without his character. Obi Wan, but neither would it have been without that charisma that characterizes the actor, his famous “Hello There” will always be remembered and is used among fans of the saga, as a meme. . . Etc.

Mind you, there were rumors that the actor was greeting the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major role. Well, those rumors have been denied by Ewan, although we already know that this is sometimes not the case. The actor has not only denied those rumors, but has also revealed why he is not interested in the MCU.

No, Ewan Macgregor is not looking to join the Marvel Universe

In Boston these days there is an EXPO in which several celebrities are there giving lectures. Ewan Mcgegor addressed the issue and made it clear that he will not join the Marvel universemaking an incision that it already belongs to a movie universe:

“I dont know. I don’t know that I want to do that. Because I love doing all kinds of work. It is true. I love directing. I would like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another one… I’m not looking for that anyway.”

Ewan McGregor returned as Obi-Wan in his own series.

But, like everything in life, you can never tell “of this waterI will not drink”and the actor, after those statements, ended with these others:

“I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because two years from now you’ll be like, ‘You said you’d never do this!’ But I’m not looking for it in particular.”

In the past, the actor was strongly linked to the possibility of playing Doctor Strange, and if we go further, Fox tried to make the actor the Silver Surfer. However, there have been franchise partners who have embarked on the Marvel universe, such as the cases of Samuel L Jackson (From Windu to Nick Furia), and from Natalie Portman (From Padme to Jane Foster), even oscar isaacalthough it is true that in the case of the actor who gives life to Moon KnightIt wasn’t in the same trilogy.

Despite everything, Ewan Mcgregor did have his role in DC

Ewan McGregor gave us a good role in ‘Birds Of Prey’ giving life to black-mask, the villain of the film. Interestingly, his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, played one of the protagonists of the film. And to twist the loop even more, it is his wife and his great actress who will come to the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka Tano.