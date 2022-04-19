Ewan McGregor to Marry ‘Fargo’ Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

ads

Legendary “Star Wars” actor Ewan McGregor is set to marry his “Fargo” co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead this week, Page Six has learned.

McGregor, 51, will marry Winstead, 37, in Los Angeles on Friday after meeting in late 2016 when they played a couple on the FX television series.

A source exclusively tells Page Six: “They are more in love than ever, and having their first child together last year only strengthened their bond.”

Just a month after “Fargo” season 3 premiered in April 2017, Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced they were divorcing.

Then, in October 2017, McGregor and Winstead were seen making out on the streets of London.

It was subsequently reported that the “Trainspotting” star McGregor had split from his wife of more than two decades, Eve Mavrakis, earlier that year.

McGregor and Winstead began dating in 2017.LRNYC/MEGA

McGregor bought a house with Winstead in the Topanga Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles in 2019 and finalized his divorce from Mavrakis in August 2020.

The “Doctor Sleep” actor shares four children with Mavrakis: Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11.

In June 2020, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child, Laurie.

McGregor and Winstead met on the set of the FX series “Fargo”.FX

Last September, McGregor won the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in “Halston.” In his speech, he spoke of his love for Winstead and her children.

“Maria, I love you so much. I’m going to take this home and show it to our new kid, Laurie,” she said at the time. “And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much to all!”

Winstead was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Producers Guild Awards in March. Getty Images for GreenSlate

McGregor and Winstead recently attended the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in March, where a large diamond ring could be seen on her left hand.

It was recently announced that “Star Wars” will bring back McGregor in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a television series centered on his character, which airs on Disney+ in May.

Representatives for McGregor and Winstead did not immediately respond to us.

