Ex-launcher of Artemisa and Industriales crossed the border and MADE CLEAR his immediate objectives – SwingComplete

Several active players have been part of the growing group of Cubans who have recently migrated through Central America in search of the US-Mexico border. Some have already managed to settle in US territory while others are still in detention centers in border cities.

One of those who is already with part of his family is the young pitcher Orlando Martínez González, available to begin his career as a professional baseball player in his new place of residence.

According to a note reflected by our colleagues from Cubalite, Martínez arrived in the United States on February 3 to meet with his father, who has lived in the northern nation for several years.

Orlando participated in three National Series and was one step away from making the grade with the Hunters within the current season of Cuban baseball.

His most recent foray occurred on the 60th. version of the Cuban classics wearing the uniform of the blues. By the way, his only appearance was against the team he was in the first two contests with, the Chasers. He tells Cubalite that he was called at the last minute when the massive contagion occurred in Guillermo Carmona’s troops. Likewise, his performance was very ephemeral, with a walk and a hit against him.

To have the right to wear the uniform of the twelve-time national champions, he was initially with Arroyo Naranjo, within the provincial fight in which those led by Rudy Reyes won the capital title.

Orlando is a native of the Mariel areathe land of outstanding pitchers who shone for several years in Cuban baseball such as Jonder Martínez and Miguel Alfredo González.

He worked with the Hunters in editions 57 and 58, and it is said that he had the merits to make the grade on his return to his original territory. However, the Artemisa leadership opted for other figures to confirm his mounding body for the current baseball fair.

At the time of his departure he had left a short career performance with just 11 games pitched that were always in the relief role. Additionally, he pitched a total of 14.2 innings, with 14 hits, six strikeouts and four walks.

“Many things in life are not easy, those days were difficult, but I am of the opinion that what one sets out to do can be achieved. It has been worth all the difficulties faced to be able to come here. For now I am working, focused on getting ahead to become independent. The ball is the only thing I did in Cuba and it’s the only thing I know how to do; I don’t rule out the possibility of playing it again in an organized way, but for the moment, I’m focused on working. We’ll see what happens later.” the 23-year-old right-hander, based in Tampa, told the prominent digital space.