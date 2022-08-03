Ex-mom of Khloe Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson shares rare photo of son Theo as NBA star ‘NOT met the kid’

TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mum Maralee Nichols has shared a rare photo of her son Theo amid reports of Khloe Kardashian’s baby arrival.

Months after the NBA star’s mistress welcomed a baby with him, fans have learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a second child via surrogate.

On Tuesday, Maralee took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable update about her toddler son Theo.

The fitness professional posted a photo of the baby’s body lying next to blocks.

On the pads, there was text that said, “Look who is 8 months old. »

Maralee hid the boy’s face in the photo, cropping it out of frame.

The photo comes after a series of videos of the youngster were shared online by Maralee.

Over the weekend, the proud mum posted a sweet clip of Theo playing with a toy.

In the video, he appeared to be sitting on the ground watching the bright colors of a light-up toy.

She captioned the post: “His favorite thing is to clap. »

Theo’s face was again covered in the video due to the angle.

SLEEPOVER

A few days earlier, she had shown it again on video.

She took to her Instagram Stories to show the boy wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Maralee filmed a boomerang video of the youngster playing with a toy.

His back was turned towards the camera as he lay on the ground.

She captioned the post: “@poshpeanut onesies are so soft! I can’t believe my baby is already carrying 12-18 months. »

Maralee had Theo with Tristan while he was still dating Khloe.

She is believed to have given birth in December 2021, following allegations that she conceived their child on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March.

The couple revealed their son’s name as Theo Thompson in February 2021.

Thompson shares daughter True with ex-girlfriend Khloe and son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe now has a second child with Tristan via surrogate, with the baby due any day now.

DAD DRAMA

In June, reports surfaced that Tristan had yet to meet his son.

He has “no immediate plans” to meet Theo, Us Weekly reported.

The source shared, “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He didn’t meet Theo and didn’t initiate any meetings.

“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face. »

The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “has not been in communication with Maralee and has not sent her any child support money to date.”

They added: “This aspect has not yet been legally resolved. »

Tristan and Maralee haven’t exactly been on the same page since she welcomed their child in December.

She continued to claim that the athlete made “no attempt” to meet their baby boy.

Previously, Maralee demanded that Tristan pay “$47,000” a month and $1 million in legal fees after he allegedly refused to pay child support.

Maralee filed the paperwork in a Los Angeles court in early March – in the legal papers she claimed the Chicago Bulls player had a “$9.7million income alone”.

The model asked for an “indicative monthly child support of $47,424.”

However, amid the argument, Tristan referred to his third baby mum as a “gold digger”.

COME CLEAN

Khloe has been rocked by the world of Tristan’s child love scandal – she even “cried and screamed” while watching him on the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

After nearly a month of denying he was the father of Maralee’s son, Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post.

He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity is established, I look forward to raising our son amicably. »

Tristan later apologized to his ex, writing, “Khloe. you do not deserve that. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, whatever you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry. »

