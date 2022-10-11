Exclusionary diets: these are the risks of eliminating gluten and lactose from the diet without consulting a specialist

Diet Do vegan and vegetarian women break more bones?

They are part of that reviled ‘group’ of ‘white devils’ of the diet that lead sugar and salt. Both milk and flour have gone from being essential foods for a large majority of the population to public enemies number one.

So much so that, in recent years, the gluten and lactose they have seen how a label of ‘unhealthy nutrients’ that has pushed many people to eliminate them from their diet at their own risk, as is evident in the report ‘Food exclusion trend in the Spanish population’carried out by Fundación MAPFRE and the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

In order to carry out this study, a pioneer in this topic that is so much in vogue, 3,150 surveys to find out motivation and goal of food exclusions; if the change in the dietary pattern is justified from the scientific point of view and, if not, if it involves a risk to human health.

Well, as can be deduced from their results, the lactose free diet is the type of exclusion diet more often by the Spanish population: it is estimated that a 25% of Spaniards eat a lactose-free diet and 64% extend this habit to their family nucleus. And all this, despite the fact that, in 61% of cases, would not be justified from a scientific point of view.

Something similar happens with gluten: a 8% of those surveyed declare to maintain a gluten free diet and 70% extend it to all members of their family. Although, and here comes the worrying fact again, this exclusion would not have scientific justification in 72% of cases.

Interestingly, there is the ‘coincidence’ that a 79% of those who confess to avoiding gluten in their diet, also exclude lactose and that 56% of those who adopt lactose free diet, They do the same with gluten.

In this research by Fundación MAPFRE and the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, other exclusion diets present in the habits of Spaniards are also pointed out: flexitarian (7%), characterized by a low intake of meat, prioritizing white and lean; the vegetarian (4%), which excludes meat and fish, but may allow dairy products and eggs; finally, the vegan (0.8%) that does not admit any food of animal origin.

REASONS

Why this tendency to eliminate foods from the diet when there is no scientific evidence that this is a wise decision for everyone? The authors of the research point out that these practices derive, mainly, from a growing concern for him wellnessself-care Health and the quality of the feeding.

When respondents are asked what reasons have led them to exclude certain foods, nutrients and ingredients, up to a 40% acknowledges that it has been self prescribed decision, derived from a personal reflection that, in the case of veganism, to give an example, responds not only to health issues but also to personal convictions and/or a certain lifestyle.

In cases where this decision originates from a health problem32% state that they have attended a family or general practitioner before taking it, while 18% claim to have followed the instructions of a specialist doctor and 17%, of a dietician-nutritionist.

The family influence It is not trivial either, since it represents 17%. But those who seem to have more weight in this change in dietary habits are the mediawhose role is decisive, according to the testimony of 37% of those surveyed.

In general, as has been detected in this research, the concern to eliminate foods considered less beneficial for health from the diet affects mostly women and middle-aged populationwho, in general, are more aware of the care of their diet and physical condition.

UNHEALTHY FOODS

In the report’Food exclusion trend in the Spanish population’it is also highlighted that foods, nutrients and ingredients perceived as ‘less healthy are, at the same time, the most totally or partially excluded, both by the people surveyed and by their family environment:

What are those foods? Basically palm oil, hydrogenated or trans fats (88%); additives (77%); sweetened beverages (75%); sugary drinks (72%); alcoholic beverages (63%); cookies, pastries and sweets (61%), etc.

Also, the less striking is the case of the additives which, despite the fact that they are ingredients authorized by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), are rigorously analyzed and that many of them serve to improve food safetyare perceived as “bad” and avoided by seven out of 10 people.

A fact that, according to the authors of the report, reveals the need to carry out a work of food education of the population to explain the role that additives play in the food preservationas well as reporting transparently on their security level.

HEALTH CONSEQUENCES

“You have to remember that in case of suspected disease or symptom or in case of any doubt that a food may be making us feel bad, it should be go todoctor, who will carry out both a clinical assessment and the necessary complementary tests to establish the proper diagnosis and if individualized dietary treatment is required, contact a dietitian-nutritionist or a specialist in endocrine and nutrition”, recommends Dr. Giuseppe Russolillo, president of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The authors of this study emphasize that healthy people need a balance diet containing the essential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body and prevent diseases associated with dietary habits.

Therefore, the dietary exclusions should be decided and implemented under the supervision of a healthcare professionalsince they can lead health risks What:

Vegetarian and vegan diet: the vitamin B deficiency 12 could cause mild or moderate problems such as tiredness, weakness, or poor memory, or lead to more serious problems such as megaloblastic anemia, neurological problems, depression, or dementia. Therefore, those who practice it should supplement vitamin B 12 and receive adequate nutritional dietary advice to avoid other deficiencies.

the could cause mild or moderate problems such as tiredness, weakness, or poor memory, or lead to more serious problems such as Therefore, those who practice it should supplement vitamin B and receive adequate nutritional dietary advice to avoid other deficiencies. Gluten-free or low-gluten diet: perform it without proper diagnosis and diagnostic follow-up, could lead to a lower fiber intake , vitamins D, B 12 and folate, as well as iron, zinc, magnesium and calcium and a higher consumption of saturated and partially hydrogenated fats.

perform it without proper diagnosis and diagnostic follow-up, could lead to a , and a higher consumption of saturated and partially hydrogenated fats. Lactose-free diet: following it without a diagnosis of total or partial intolerance could increase the risk of inadequate calcium intakenegatively impacting the general health and, in particular, in bone health (increased risk of osteoporosis in the medium term and of bone fractures in the long term).

To the possible risks for the maintenance of the optimal health of the population, the specialists add another aspect to take into account: the high economic cost that may result from following exclusion diets in a way that is not fully justified.

“Caring about health and trying to modify aspects related to lifestyle, such as nutrition, is a positive aspectbut if said change is motivated by the suspicion of suffering from a disease, allergy or intolerance to any food, the diagnosis must always be done by a medical. Nutrient elimination or exclusion diets should not be performed such as a gluten-free or lactose-free diet, based on self-diagnosis and without the correct advice and follow-up”concludes Dr. Eva Arranz, doctor at Fundación MAPFRE. Clearer, water.