EXCLUSIVE ‘The Man from the North’: This is how Alexander Skarsgård became a Viking in Robert Eggers’ revenge story – CINEMABLEND

The film from the director of ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’, also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman in its cast, hits theaters on April 22.

Robert Eggers returns to the big screen with his new film project: the north man. After The witch and The lighthousethe director enters the Viking world to tell a revenge story starring Alexander Skarsgård. The film hits theaters on April 22 and, so that you open your mouth, in SensaCinema we bring you in EXCLUSIVE a report on the film where you can find out how the costumes were made, how Anya Taylor-Joy had a hard time shooting in the cold, and how Skarsgård became a Viking.

the north man follow a Nordic prince who undertakes a mission of revenge after the murder of his father. Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman bring the king to life aurvandil Raven Warrior already the queen Gudrunrespectively, the parents of Amleththe protagonist played by Skarsgård.

“The locker room the north man is excellent”, says Hawke in the video that you will find above these lines. “It’s very easy to do a good acting job in this film because its world is so real”. And to get that veracity, Eggers brought in Linda Muir, a costume designer he has worked with on his previous projects.

BERSERKERS: WOLVES AND BEARS

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth dressed in his Berserker outfit.



“After the first script reading I thought, ‘This is so epic.’ I really enjoyed researching and putting together the costumes”Muir explains. The costume designer says that one of her favorite clothes is Amleth dressed in Berserker.

What is a Berserker? In Norse and Germanic pre-medieval history and folklore, a Berserker is a member of a band of rebellious warriors who worshiped Odin. “They can be both wolves and bears,” adds Muir. “Amleth has his own special version.” The protagonist’s name Berserker is wolf bear and his outfit consists of a wolf’s head and a bear’s cape.

As Skarsgård explains about the costumes:

Putting on that garment was transforming because you could see the care of every detail and the passion with which it was made.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “I’m freezing and I feel miserable”

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest in an image from ‘The Man from the North’.



After the success that The witchboth for Eggers and for his lead actress, the director repeats with Taylor-Joy in the north man. The interpreter gives life to a character called Olga of the Birch Forest.

“Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy look handsome in a sack of potatoes. But seeing them with just a bit of wool in such an extreme landscape makes you realize how hard life must have been”Eggers explains.

“There was no need to imagine anything. Robert could yell, ‘Look cold and miserable.’ ‘I’m already cold and miserable.’ There was no need to act.”acknowledges Taylor-Joy about the weather conditions in which it was filmed the north man. Production of the film took place in Iceland and Ireland.

As you can see, one of the aspects that the team took into account when making the film was the authenticity. As Muir concludes: “Everything is as authentic as possible. There are many very fascinating characters in very different worlds, different and with a true Viking aesthetic”.

