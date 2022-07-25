Exercise does not counteract a poor diet, according to a study

New research led by the University of Sydney, Australia, has found that high levels of physical activity do not counteract harmful effects of a bad diet in mortality risk.

The work, published in the scientific journal British Journal of Sports Medicinerevealed that participants who engaged in a high level of physical activity and ate a high-quality diet had the lowest risk of death, showing that you can’t “outrun” a bad diet.

Quality diet and high activity levels

The researchers examined the independent and joint effects of diet and physical activity on all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, using a large sample population (360,600) of British adults from the UK Biobank.





The high quality diets they included at least five servings of fruit and vegetables per day, two servings of fish per week, and reduced consumption of red meat, especially processed meat.

The study has shown that, in the case of those who had high levels of physical activity and a high-quality diet, their mortality risk was reduced by 17 percent for all causes19 percent from cardiovascular disease and 27 percent from selected cancers, compared with those with the worst diet and who were physically inactive.

“Both regular physical activity and a healthy diet play important roles in promoting health and longevity. Some people may think they could offset the impacts of poor diet with high levels of exercise or offset the impacts of low activity fitness with a high-quality diet, but the data shows that, unfortunately, This is not the case“, says the study’s lead author, Associate Professor Melody Ding, from the Charles Perkins Center and the University of Sydney School of Medicine and Health.





“To follow a quality diet and sufficient physical activity is important for optimally reducing the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and cancers,” adds co-author Joe Van Buskirk.

Long-term effects

A small number of studies have previously found that the high intensity exercise can counteract detrimental physiological responses to overfeeding.

However, the effects long-term of the interaction between diet and physical activity have been less explored. The results of this study confirm the importance of both physical activity and diet quality in all-cause and cause-specific mortality.





“This study reinforces the importance of both physical activity and diet quality to achieve the greatest mortality risk reduction. Public health messages and clinical advice should focus on promoting both physical activity and dietary guidelines to promote healthy longevity,” said Ding.

References

Ding D, Van Buskirk J, Nguyen B, et al. Physical activity, diet quality and all-cause cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality: a prospective study of 346,627 UK Biobank participants. British Journal of Sports Medicine Published Online First: 10 July 2022. doi: 10.1136/bjsports-2021-105195