exercise intensity and frequency

The covid It is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to health authorities, most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and will recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some patients will become seriously ill and require medical attention. The most common profile: older people and those with underlying diseases, such as cardiovascular diseasesdiabetes, chronic respiratory diseases or cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

Six keys to resume physical activity after covid

Patients with cardiovascular diseases have to tread carefully, even when they have overcome the disease. One of the most awaited moments is the back to exercise. Dr. Francisco Martín, specialist in cardiology and sports on the online platform melio.esgroup in six keys advice to resume physical activity after covid.

1. Inflammation in the heart muscle

According to some studies, up to 58% of patients with coronavirus infection have inflammation in the heart muscle (in the heart muscle) that is reflected in an MRI and in alterations of some biomarkers related to the heart.

Although the consequences of this inflammation are more important in patients who have risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (people with diabetes, heart failure, kidney failure, high blood pressure or obesity), there are studies that affirm that healthy people can also have this inflammation myocardial Therefore, it should be checked by a specialist.

2. Undergo a physical examination

Martín recommends that all athletes who wish to return to physical activity after infection take a detailed medical history and physical exploration. In asymptomatic patients, this exploration would be sufficient and it would not be necessary to include other additional tests.

3. Return to exercise with caution after illness

Returning to exercise gradually is especially important after this infection. The specialist points out that it should also be work progressively the respiratory muscles with light aerobic exercise for a maximum of one hour a day, as well as maintaining this progression and avoiding moderate-high intensity exercise for at least two weeks after the positive result.

4. No sport in infected with symptoms

Infected athletes, while they present symptoms and up to two weeks later, should not play sports, the doctor continues. If you have serious symptoms such as shortness of breath, extreme tiredness or chest pain, you should contact your doctor.

5. Gentle exercises for those infected with mild symptoms

Athletes who have had an asymptomatic or mild infection and their tests are already negative can gradually resume sports activity with gentle exercises such as yogapilates, walking on the treadmill or pedaling.

6. What to do if I keep testing positive for covid?

Those infected without symptoms who are still positive should assess the existence of an active or residual infection, says Martín. Until you have a Medical diagnosticrecommends waiting and not resuming the activity.





