Expensive raw materials: wine, the higher bill but Christmas is safe

Brindisi at risk of rising prices due to increases in raw materials and energy, which also affect the wine sector. The alarm was raised by the Unione Italiana Vini, which argues that “producers are forced to review their price lists, due to the boom in price increases, which affect 30% of the finished product”. For the sector there is talk of a bill exceeding one billion euros. Listen to the Orobic companies, the toasts of the holidays should however be extra increases in the Bergamo area. Producers, wine shops and distributors do not hide the need to make increases starting from January, in the order of 10 or 15%, but Christmas and New Year are saved thanks to the vintages already bottled in the cellar.

“The skyrocketing costs concern everything from glass to labels, from cartons to capsules, from transport to electricity – notes Paolo Castelletti, general secretary of the UIV, which represents 85% of Italian wine exports -. The average price, thanks to a low-volume harvest, rises in several cases to + 40% compared to last year, with an additional bill for the sector exceeding one billion euros, to which are added the difficulties in deliveries. To avoid a downward spiral – concludes Castelletti – we ask the government for maximum attention in the coming years on taxation of labor, energy and fixed costs ».

