experts recommend fewer pain relievers and more exercise

New expert recommendations for osteoarthritis include fewer pain relievers and more exercise, although it can be painful.

L’arthrosis it is a disease that involves wear and aging of the joints. It is characterized by the deterioration of the cartilage that lines the bones and mainly affects the hips, knees and spine. However, it can also occur in the hands and feet.

As a result of this deterioration, the tendons and ligaments become inflamed and painful. There illness it affects men and women equally, but postmenopausal women are more affected. In addition to pain, there are physical manifestations as a consequence of this pathology, such as swelling or malformation.

There is no cure, but there are gods treatments also effective. Scholars do not stop conducting research to improve the lives of those affected by it. So, we see below the latest recommendations that come directly from the industry experts.

Osteoarthritis: Experts recommend more exercise

People with this disease may turn their noses up a little when they feel they should be doing more physical exercise. In fact, those suffering from osteoarthritis or similar diseases experience pain in movements. So, the urge to do even more is not very tempting. Still, experts advise in the new recommendations to overcome the initial pain and move more.

Over time, the situation improves. At the beginning it will be normal to feel pain, but with the regularity of physical activity there can be important improvements. You can decide to walk, with a brisk walk, you can also do weight lifting. Another recommendation concerns, however, i medications. The advice is to avoid paracetamol, glucosamine and opiates, these are addictive. It is best to opt for non-steroidal pain relievers.

Lose weight, that is, staying as close to your ideal weight helps a lot in relieving pain precisely because you do not go to overload those parts of the body that are most at risk. However, remember that it is always necessary to rely on specialists and follow their indications when it comes to health. Doing it alone is not good, there could be serious consequences.