Explanation of the “One Thing About Me” trend! Nicki Minaj etc.

Discover the explanation of the TikTok trend “One Thing About Me” on Nicki Minaj’s song!

Share a long story or any other information about yourself on TikTok can be a challenge, especially when most humans, myself included, have an attention span of just a few seconds. In fact, if a video is not interesting from the start, we scroll it. After all, there is so much content to see and so little time.

But thanks to the trend “One Thing About Me” by TikTok, users can share a unique fact or story about themselves in a way that is digestible and entertaining to other users. To know everything about serial outputs, it’s here.

Previously, the trend “One Thing About Me” consisted of writing information about oneself while “Summer Background Jazz” was broadcast. But today, users have found an even funnier way to share their “one thing about me.” How ? Telling their story in song, to the beat of the song “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj.

Explanation of the Trend TikTok One Thing About Me!

In the latest edition of trending TikTok bizarre but totally acceptable to Gen Z users share an extremely embarrassing incident in their lives, something super awkward using the catchy beats of the Super Freaky Girl song by Nicki Minaj.

From stories of high school first dates gone wrong to tales of bizarre parties, the TikTok trend has it all. The best part about this new trend is that users have to rap the whole story to the tune of the song, which makes the story even more hilarious to listen to!

How to participate ?