News

Extrapolations, Meryl Streep in the cast of the Apple series

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It’s about to come up Apple TV + a new series: Extrapolations, with a stellar cast. Let’s see together what it is!

Extrapolations, what is it about?

Extrapolations is an original TV series Apple composed by 8 episodes, which they will not be connected to each other. The series has indeed been described as anthological and each episode will tell different and disconnected stories, whose only element in common is the main theme of Extrapolations: the climate change. The entire series will focus on the environmental issues that characterize the 21st century, illustrating how climate change is such as to affect every aspect of social life, from work, to family and love.

No further details have been revealed regarding the plot of the individual episodes but, as reported by Variety, the director said:

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we all go together and that we carry with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our predilection for causing pain. . These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show only uses them to keep time from running out. “

What else do we know?

Apple TV + will take care of the production and distribution of Extrapolations on its own platform, which in recent times is focusing more and more on the series, thanks also to the success of the Emmy collected from the series Ted Lasso.

Extrapolations is conceived, written and directed by Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing the film Contagion (title that had a sudden spike in visions with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic) of Steven Soderbergh, and directed by The Report and other investigative films such as Panama Papers. In conclusion, Burns he is an author already accustomed to telling topical issues so we are sure that, once again, he will be able to face this new narrative challenge.

contagion

Extrapolations boasts an exceptional cast, among which new entries we see the Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, who returns to play a role in a series after the success of Big Little Lies on HBO. His role, however, is shrouded in mystery, on the contrary instead of the other performers whose part we already know.

Meryl Streep

Kit Harington, Modern Love

Next to the actress we will see Kit Harington, Jon Snow of game of Thrones, which in Extrapolations he will play a CEO of a large industry. there will be later Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice) as a marine biologist; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) who will lend the face to a real estate developer; Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) in the role of a man struggling with memory loss; Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as a South Florida rabbi; Gemma Chan (Eternals) will be a single mother in charge of micro-credit in a bank; David Schwimmer (Ross in Friends) will play a father of a teenage girl and Adarsh ​​Gourav (The white tiger) will have the part of a rental car driver.

Extrapolations is currently under construction, made for Apple TV Plus Media Res by Michael Ellenberg. We do not yet know when the series will land on the streaming platform, we will update you on the next news!

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

807
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
656
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
428
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
322
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top