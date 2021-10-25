Extrapolations, Meryl Streep in the cast of the Apple series

It’s about to come up Apple TV + a new series: Extrapolations, with a stellar cast. Let’s see together what it is!

Extrapolations, what is it about?

Extrapolations is an original TV series Apple composed by 8 episodes, which they will not be connected to each other. The series has indeed been described as anthological and each episode will tell different and disconnected stories, whose only element in common is the main theme of Extrapolations: the climate change. The entire series will focus on the environmental issues that characterize the 21st century, illustrating how climate change is such as to affect every aspect of social life, from work, to family and love.

No further details have been revealed regarding the plot of the individual episodes but, as reported by Variety, the director said:

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we all go together and that we carry with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our predilection for causing pain. . These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show only uses them to keep time from running out. “

What else do we know?

Apple TV + will take care of the production and distribution of Extrapolations on its own platform, which in recent times is focusing more and more on the series, thanks also to the success of the Emmy collected from the series Ted Lasso.

Extrapolations is conceived, written and directed by Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing the film Contagion (title that had a sudden spike in visions with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic) of Steven Soderbergh, and directed by The Report and other investigative films such as Panama Papers. In conclusion, Burns he is an author already accustomed to telling topical issues so we are sure that, once again, he will be able to face this new narrative challenge.

Extrapolations boasts an exceptional cast, among which new entries we see the Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, who returns to play a role in a series after the success of Big Little Lies on HBO. His role, however, is shrouded in mystery, on the contrary instead of the other performers whose part we already know.

Next to the actress we will see, Jon Snow of game of Thrones, which inhe will play a CEO of a large industry. there will be later(The Loudest Voice) as a marine biologist;(Perry Mason, The Americans) who will lend the face to a real estate developer;(The Looming Tower) in the role of a man struggling with memory loss;(Snowpiercer) as a South Florida rabbi;(Eternals) will be a single mother in charge of micro-credit in a bank;(Ross in Friends) will play a father of a teenage girl and(The white tiger) will have the part of a rental car driver.

Extrapolations is currently under construction, made for Apple TV Plus Media Res by Michael Ellenberg. We do not yet know when the series will land on the streaming platform, we will update you on the next news!