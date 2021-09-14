EY chooses Polygon to scale its blockchain business products on Ethereum

On Monday, EY announced that flagship blockchain services, including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, will be integrated into Polygon: through the use of sidechain, it will allow its business customers greater product scalability and reduced and predictable costs to transact on Ethereum.

The company also revealed that it is working with Polygon to offer private and licensed rollup chains. Rollups are second-layer scaling solutions that provide greater security and efficiency than transactions on the Ethereum mainnet. Paul Brody, EY’s Global Blockchain Leader, said:

“Ernst & Young (EY), one of the consulting multinationals of the” Big Four “, will link its blockchain solutions to Polygon to reduce the scalability constraints of the Ethereum core network.”

“Working with Polygon provides EY teams with a powerful toolset to scale transactions for clients, providing a faster roadmap for integration on the Ethereum public mainnet.”

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal praised EY for its commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and open technology standards.

EY continues to offer its zero-knowledge Nightfall layer-2 protocol. Nonetheless, in March 2020, the company also helped launch the Baseline open source protocol.

Related: EY publishes a scaling solution for Ethereum in the public domain

In recent months, the demand for scaling solutions for Ethereum has increased, due to the consistently high fees associated with transactions on the main network. Thus, the Total Locked Value (TVL) on the Polygon Network has increased from around $ 1 billion in early April to $ 8.5 billion as of today.