F1 praises Checo: “Mexico has a Minister of Defense and Attack”

It’s about time that the whole world recognizes the quality of Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérezwho is currently third in the Drivers’ World Championship and is Formula 1’s own official account that dedicated high praise at the wheel of Red Bull Racing, which last weekend finished in second place at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Since the last race of 2021 that meant the title for Max Verstappen, Checo Pérez was given the nickname “Secretary of Defense” for his extraordinary handling against Lewis Hamilton in that Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was key so that -in a controversial yellow flag closure-, the Dutchman eventually overtook the Englishman.

This time, highlighting a big pass on Charles Leclerc at the Italian Imola circuit on Sunday, Formula 1 highlighted that “Mexico has a Secretary of Defense and Attack”a gesture applauded by Mexican followers, who reacted massively to this post.

On Sunday in Imola, Checo Pérez added his second consecutive podium of the season, remembering that in the previous circuit it was second place in Australia. The next stop -fifth on the calendar- will be the Miami Grand Prix, which will be run for the first time in the Grand Automobile Circus and where the Mexican will seek his first victory of 2022 and third in his career, with Bahrain in 2020 and Azerbaijan in 2021 as background.

“Red Bull couldn’t have asked for more from its first 1-2 since Malaysia in 2016 and, let’s be honest, in the order they would have wanted it. Qualifying didn’t go the way of Perez, but he climbed back up to third in the sprint and also nailed the start in the Grand Prix to get ahead of Charles Leclerc. There was a mistake in the Mexican’s career that gave Leclerc a chance to get close to him, but otherwise this was another rock-solid performance.” Planet F1.