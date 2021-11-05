F1: Verstappen-Hamilton, new duel in Mexico – F1

Mexico, Brazil, Qatar: three races in three weeks that can decide the formula one world championship.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are divided by just 12 points.

A head to head ready to be repeated on Sunday evening in the Mexican Grand Prix, 18 / proof of the season that returns after two years of absence. The Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is preparing for a new challenge between the young Dutchman and the British world champion. “New week, new possibilities” was Hamilton’s post on his Instagram profile.

The appointment in Mexico City takes place on high ground, with the Mexican track set at 2238 meters above sea level.

A non-negligible fact that involves a whole series of problems that are never taken into account elsewhere. Red Bull is the favorite on paper, at least according to the previous Mexican GPs: victory in 2017 and 2018. Eyes on Verstappen and Hamilton, but also on Sergio Perez (who is looking for glory at home), and Valtteri Bottas, called to play as a team.

For the first time at the wheel of a car that allows him to “dream of victory at home”, Perez is aiming for “a great result” this weekend, after two third places in Turkey and the United States. Another podium (the first for a Mexican at home) is close at hand, knowing that Red Bull has a priori the most efficient car at altitude. However, it is difficult to imagine worrying team mate Max Verstappen, fighting for the title.