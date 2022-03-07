Facebook: No Russian in the world will be able to post ads

Advertisers within Russia can no longer create or post ads on Facebook “nowhere in the world,” including his country of origin, the social network said.

In a statement to Business Insider, Goal also suspended all ads targeting people in Russia, “Due to the difficulties of operating in [el país] at the moment”.

various levels of conflict

Shortly after the attacks on Ukraine began, Facebook blocked Russian state media from running ads on its platform before restricting access to RT and Sputnik in Ukraine and across the European Union. A few days after that, Facebook it began demoting outlet pages and any posts linking to them on its main website and on Instagram.

In response to the social network restricting access to state media, the Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook in the country, although Instagram and WhatsApp are still available.

The agency restricted access to the website prior to that when officials from Facebook they refused to stop fact-checking state media upon request.

In a statement issued after Roskomnadzor completely blocked Facebook, the president of global affairs of Goal, Nick Clegg said the company “will continue to do everything possible to restore [sus] services to remain available for people to express themselves and organize safely.

