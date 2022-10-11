Fake Zelda Movie Posters On Netflix Are Being Shared As Real, And People Think Spiiderman Is Now Link

EFE Latam Videos

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office raids the homes of six congressmen and a sister of Castillo

Lima, Oct 11 (EFE).- The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office raided on Tuesday the offices and residences of six congressmen from the centrist Popular Action (AP) party, as well as the home of a sister of President Pedro Castillo, as part of an investigation that of a presumed criminal organization in the Executive. The Public Ministry reported on its social networks that the purpose of the raid, in which prosecutorial teams participate along with agents of the National Police, is “to gather information on the alleged participation of these congressmen in directing works to Chinese and Peruvian companies.” . After learning of these raids, President Castillo noted on Twitter that the Prosecutor’s Office had also entered his sister’s house and that his mother was there. “This abusive act has affected her health. I hold the Attorney General’s Office responsible for the health of my mother,” he emphasized. The intervention of the authorities, which led to a large police deployment, was carried out in offices and homes of legislators in Lima and in towns in the interior of the country such as Ica, Huancayo, Chimbote, Puno and Loreto. The six congressmen investigated are Elvis Vergara, legislative spokesman for the AP, and his caucus mates Ilich López, Darwin Espinoza, Jorge Flores, Juan Carlos Mori and Raúl Doroteo. These parliamentarians are called “The Children” by the local media and the political opposition after a statement offered last February to the Prosecutor’s Office by the businesswoman Karelim López, who assured that they coordinate illegal activities within the Executive with Castillo. “These legislators are also being investigated for allegedly having placed key officials in the Executive, in exchange for supporting the Government with their votes,” added the Prosecutor’s Office. CONGRESSMAN ASKS FOR “THE TRUTH” TO BE KNOWN After the operation, which was carried out by the National Police’s High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (Diviac), Congressman Vergara assured the RPP radio station that this accusation is a “hoax “, although he congratulated the Public Ministry for seeking to “know the truth” of this case. “In any case, I believe that every effort to find out the truth, to clarify the facts, favors us unjustly involved congressmen, because that way we will determine or demonstrate that all this is a hoax against us,” he said. Vergara said that López, an interest manager who was closely linked to the upper echelons of power in Peru in recent years, has accused them “in company, surely, with some other people who are only serving as an instrument for this political persecution.” . Local media reported this Monday that the Attorney General of Peru, Patricia Benavides, ordered that these congressmen be investigated for the crime of criminal organization, as part of the expansion of the investigation of an alleged network that allegedly delivered public works tenders in exchange for money. According to the fiscal document, reviewed by the newspaper El Comercio, the parliamentarians allegedly requested that public contracts be delivered and people they trust be hired in ministries after voting in Congress against the request for Castillo’s dismissal presented by opposition groups and in favor of confidence to the cabinet of ministers. (c) EFE Agency