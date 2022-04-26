Family disorder marks the teenager in the Rochy RD case

The Teen 16 years old, allegedly sexually assaulted by the rhythm interpreter urban Aderly Ramirez Oviedo (Rochy RD), had previously been kicked out of her home by her mother.

According to court documents, when the sexual assault occurred, the young woman did not live in her parent’s house. She supposedly he had kicked her out for about two months because she Teen She had a boyfriend that her mother didn’t like. During that time the minor was living in the house of “another friend”

The evaluations to which the Teenindicate that she grew up exposed to “risk situations such as family conflict, child neglect, emotional abandonment, handling money subject to emotional and sexual contracts, drug use and operating in danger zones such as drug points.”

from jail

The investigation indicates that the father of this minor has been imprisoned for homicide since she was born and that the contacts she has had with her father have been through visits to the prison.

Precisely during these visits, it was supposedly the father of the minor who would have entrusted La Demente to “help his daughter” financially.

And in the interview with the prosecutors, the minor expressed her conviction that Rochy RD “he is a good person” and that what he wants is to “help people”.

The file indicates La Demente as the person looking for minors to Rochy RD so that they have sexual relations in the town of Los Frailes in Santo Domingo Este. He also mentions that the urban interpreter Onguito RD also performed this function within the Rochy group.

According to case information, Rochy RD He usually takes other minors to the town of Los Friles, as well as adult women who are paid up to 10,000 pesos to maintain relationships with the singer.

Upon reaching that place, supposedly La Demente or another of the henchmen of Rochy RD they make sure to take away the phones of the “chosen ones” and turn them off at the entrance of the villa, as a way to prevent them from recording or broadcasting images of what was happening there.

The case in court

Rochy RD He is detained waiting for coercive measures to be known next Sunday, while the named La Demente is a fugitive from the authorities.

The Prosecutor’s Office is requesting the imposition of prison preventive.

Those involved will be prosecuted for the violation of several articles of the Dominican Penal Code, as well as the Code for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (136-03).