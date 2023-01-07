Famous Televisa actress went to the same school as the children of “El Chapo” and this is how she tells her experience

After the arrest of Ovid GuzmanAll of Mexico has set its eyes on this news and in this sense even the entertainment industry has focused on the issue and even now a recent confession by a famous Televisa actress in relation to the children of Joaquín Guzmán Loera has come to light. .

Is about Nashla Aguilar, who recently narrated various details during his student stay with the daughter of the man who is better known as “El Chapo Guzmán”, while his brother was in the same room as another of the sons of the drug lord.

This information came to light during an interview that the artist had with adela micha in 2019, at which time Aguilar narrated said anecdote that he lived in relationship and closeness with the family of the Mexican underworld leader.

In his testimony he narrates that he lived with the daughter of Joaquin Guzman when she was a little student: “I studied with El Chapo’s daughter, that’s true, but we were quite young; She went to my school while her (narco’s) son studied with my brother, ”she said without specifying whether or not the other son was Ovid.

Before the confession, the actress was questioned in more detail about the subject, however, she limited herself to saying that despite the fact that they went to school they were never very friends: “Not so much, we were about six years old, super small, but really cute, the truth is we were very small, but they were there.”

It is worth remembering that after the trial against the shorty in the United States, which led him to serve a life sentence in a Colorado prison, the government of this nation offered a reward of up to five million dollars in exchange for information leading to the capture of the children of Guzman Loera, among them the now detainee, Ovidio Guzmán López, as well as Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán López.

